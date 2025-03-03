Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Finland
  5. Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects

Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects

Save

Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Image 2 of 27Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Image 3 of 27Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Interior PhotographyKatajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Image 5 of 27Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hotels, Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Finland
  • Lead Team: Selina Anttinen, Vesa Oiva
  • Design Team: Teemu Halme
  • Interior Design: Anttinen Oiva Architects, Franz (Pier 4 hotel facilites)
  • Project Management: Haahtela-rakennuttaminen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sweco Rakennetekniikka
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: KK-Palokonsultti (Fire consultant), Sitowise (GEO Planning)
  • Landscape Architecture: Nomaji Landscape Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Akukon
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Granlund
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Granlund
  • Client: Mutual Pension Insurance Company Varma
  • Country: Finland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Image 2 of 27
© Kalle Kouhia

Text description provided by the architects. Katajanokan Laituri is a solid wood office and hotel building that sets an example in the possibilities of wood construction in a sensitive urban environment. As the first new building on the formerly industrial Katajanokka waterfront that directly connects to Helsinki's iconic maritime cityscape, Katajanokan Laituri spearheads the transition of this embankment into an open urban space accessible to all. It continues the uniform, neo-classical silhouette of Helsinki along its southern waterfront, while the meandering shapes of its façade break its scale, connecting it to the diverse and layered building stock of the Katajanokka peninsula. A double-structure on the façade with an outer layer of glass, aluminum, and granite that protects the exposed wood structures from the maritime weather connects the building to the wider cityscape and gives it a unique character that changes with the time of day and the four seasons.

Save this picture!
Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Image 3 of 27
© Kalle Kouhia
Save this picture!
Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Image 24 of 27
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Interior Photography
© Kalle Kouhia

The building has four floors above the ground, a publicly accessible green rooftop terrace, and a basement that houses technical facilities and parking. The building was designed as the new head office of the leading Nordic forestry company Stora Enso, and half of it is occupied by a hotel. The street-level spaces connect to the surrounding city on both sides and feature a large, shared open foyer, restaurant, café, and conference spaces. The structural system and the design of the spaces allow for maximal flexibility and adaptability of the interior over a long lifecycle. The exposed spruce structures together with careful spruce and ash detailing exhibit the natural diversity of wood as a building material. The design of the interior has been guided by a preference for materials that are natural, sustainable, and will age beautifully. Besides wood, the Viitasaari gray granite used on the facades and on the pavement outside as well as inside connects the building to its urban environment. The outdoor spaces of the building are inspired by northern nature and feature a birch grove in the courtyard and archipelago meadows on the rooftop.

Save this picture!
Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Image 5 of 27
© Kalle Kouhia
Save this picture!
Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Image 10 of 27
© Kalle Kouhia

The project has been guided by the objective of minimizing climate impacts over a long lifecycle and making the best use of renewable resources and materials. The building's above-ground structures utilize standard, industrial, prefabricated Stora Enso massive wood products customized for pioneering structural and architectural solutions. The post-beam frame and the structure for the façade are made of Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) produced in Varkaus, Finland. The inner walls and lift- and staircase shafts that stiffen the structure, as well as the floor- and roof structures, are made of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) produced in Gruvön, Sweden. The entire frame consists of 7600 m³ of spruce and 2500 wood elements.

Save this picture!
Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood
© Kalle Kouhia
Save this picture!
Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Image 26 of 27
Section A
Save this picture!
Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Image 18 of 27
© Kalle Kouhia

The building's close proximity to the sea means that extensive flood protection measures have been implemented as part of the building project. As the first block redeveloped on the Katajanokka waterfront, this site spearheads the reactivation, reinforcement, and raising up of the entire embankment. It paves the way for a future permanent reconstruction of the embankment as a continuous public space from the Market Square to the tip of Katajanokka.

Save this picture!
Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects - Image 6 of 27
© Kalle Kouhia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Katajanokanlaituri 4, 00160 Helsinki, Finland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Anttinen Oiva Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureFinland

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureFinland
Cite: "Katajanokan Laituri Wood Office and Hotel Building / Anttinen Oiva Architects" 03 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027302/katajanokan-laituri-wood-office-and-hotel-building-anttinen-oiva-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags