© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025
ADSB Andersson Bell Hyundai Pangyo Store / Studio Tama

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Store
South Korea
  • Architects: Studio Tama
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  113
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Donggyu Kim
  • Lead Architects: Sangjun Cho
ADSB Andersson Bell Hyundai Pangyo Store / Studio Tama - Interior Photography, Glass
© Donggyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. ADSB ANDERSSON BELL is a fashion brand with a distinct personality and exceptional sensibility. The design approach adopted a modern grotesque-inspired concept. Structurally, a grid pattern and minimalist box-shaped counters were incorporated, while vibrantly patterned wood and fabric finishes were employed to highlight the brand's identity. As a brand with strong design individuality, it was anticipated that an equally unique store atmosphere would create a synergistic effect.

ADSB Andersson Bell Hyundai Pangyo Store / Studio Tama - Image 3 of 21
© Donggyu Kim
ADSB Andersson Bell Hyundai Pangyo Store / Studio Tama - Image 21 of 21
Plan
ADSB Andersson Bell Hyundai Pangyo Store / Studio Tama - Image 8 of 21
© Donggyu Kim
ADSB Andersson Bell Hyundai Pangyo Store / Studio Tama - Image 9 of 21
© Donggyu Kim

The patterns were created by applying gradient colors to wooden plywood, and rivet details typically used in garment production were embedded throughout. One entire side of the store was decorated with mirrors to emphasize the continuity of the patterns. The reflections from the diagonally placed floor surfaces showcased a greater diversity of patterns, aligning seamlessly with the bold character of the brand. This continuity not only gave the impression of a more spacious store but also left a striking and memorable impression.

ADSB Andersson Bell Hyundai Pangyo Store / Studio Tama - Image 13 of 21
© Donggyu Kim
ADSB Andersson Bell Hyundai Pangyo Store / Studio Tama - Image 19 of 21
© Donggyu Kim

On the opposite side, rough textures were paired with over 3-meter-long perforated metal rods, through which wires were installed to create a layered effect. Knitting techniques were applied over these wires, resulting in a more deconstructed visual presentation. Two screens of varying proportions were layered to display fashion show footage and promotional videos, offering an engaging visual element for visitors. These bold design choices aimed to simultaneously express the brand's identity and provide visitors with a powerful and novel experience.

ADSB Andersson Bell Hyundai Pangyo Store / Studio Tama - Image 5 of 21
© Donggyu Kim

Project location

Address:Pangyo, South Korea

Studio Tama
Wood Glass Steel

