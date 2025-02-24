PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners

+ 18

Client: PGA TOUR

Foster + Partners Project Team: Norman Foster, Nigel Dancey, Jim Barnes, Dave Freedman, Carlos Gamez, David Theisz, Kimberly Chew, Ya Gao

Collaborating Architects: HLW International

Cladding Consultants: DeSimone Consulting Engineers

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Sustainability - Energy & Carbon - Despite the facility's high energy demands, essential for its operational reliability, the building has achieved a 13% reduction in energy consumption and an Embodied Carbon Intensity of 42 kg CO2e/sf, reflecting a dedication to low-carbon materials.

Mobility & Connectivity - Located adjacent to the Global Home with landscaped footpaths and golf cart paths between the buildings, which have shared amenities such as a gym and other F+B and Meeting Space Electric charging is provided within the car park.

Water - 100% effective management for the 98th percentile of rainwater events, ensuring no runoff impacts neighbouring environments 100% reduction in outdoor water use, due to an innovative combination of landscaping and irrigation strategies. 50% reduction in potable water use for indoor applications, setting a benchmark for efficient resource use.

Materials & Waste - The design exceeds LEED requirements by utilising products with robust environmental impact reporting and human health impact reporting, ensuring the building's long-term sustainability and occupant safety Biophilic design elements are incorporated into the design, such as natural materials, indoor greenery, and outdoor views, fostering a connection to nature and enhancing occupant well-being.

Land & Ecology - Generous landscaped space to the eastern side of the building adjacent to the cafe. There is a series of landscaped walking paths throughout.

Wellbeing - 68% of regularly occupied spaces are illuminated by natural daylight, reducing reliance on artificial lighting while enhancing user experience and well-being.

Culture & Heritage - The design celebrates the history of PGA TOUR, and FedExCup memorabilia, such as tournament tee markers and hats, are displayed on the walls. Framed sheet music from the Championship theme and still images from the recording session are displayed near the sound recording studios

Prosperity - The overall economic impact of the PGA TOUR in Northeast Florida exceeds $1 billion in annual impact. The estimated additional benefit of the new construction of the production studio is projected to add $112 million in total impact.

Planning for Change - The building accommodates growing production demands, capable of monitoring and displaying thousands of video and audio feeds, all capturing action from up to 144 cameras or live feeds The studios have been designed with format-agnostic hardware and software to comply with present and future requirements. Production and Audio Control Rooms are designed for flexibility and can be used for any program.

Structural System - Structural steel with concrete footing foundations.