World
PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners

PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 2 of 23PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 3 of 23PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 4 of 23PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 5 of 23PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
United States
  • Client: PGA TOUR
  • Foster + Partners Project Team: Norman Foster, Nigel Dancey, Jim Barnes, Dave Freedman, Carlos Gamez, David Theisz, Kimberly Chew, Ya Gao
  • Collaborating Architects: HLW International
  • Cladding Consultants: DeSimone Consulting Engineers
  • Country: United States
PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 2 of 23
© Nigel Young

Sustainability - Energy & Carbon -  Despite the facility's high energy demands, essential for its operational reliability, the building has achieved a 13% reduction in energy consumption and an Embodied Carbon Intensity of 42 kg CO2e/sf, reflecting a dedication to low-carbon materials. 

Mobility & Connectivity - Located adjacent to the Global Home with landscaped footpaths and golf cart paths between the buildings, which have shared amenities such as a gym and other F+B and Meeting Space Electric charging is provided within the car park. 

PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 5 of 23
© Nigel Young
PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 14 of 23
Plan - Level 01
PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 3 of 23
© Nigel Young

Water - 100% effective management for the 98th percentile of rainwater events, ensuring no runoff impacts neighbouring environments 100% reduction in outdoor water use, due to an innovative combination of landscaping and irrigation strategies. 50% reduction in potable water use for indoor applications, setting a benchmark for efficient resource use. 

PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 4 of 23
© Nigel Young

Materials & Waste - The design exceeds LEED requirements by utilising products with robust environmental impact reporting and human health impact reporting, ensuring the building's long-term sustainability and occupant safety Biophilic design elements are incorporated into the design, such as natural materials, indoor greenery, and outdoor views, fostering a connection to nature and enhancing occupant well-being. 

PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 10 of 23
© Nigel Young

Land & Ecology -  Generous landscaped space to the eastern side of the building adjacent to the cafe. There is a series of landscaped walking paths throughout. 

Wellbeing - 68% of regularly occupied spaces are illuminated by natural daylight, reducing reliance on artificial lighting while enhancing user experience and well-being. 

PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 6 of 23
© Nigel Young
PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 21 of 23
Long Section

Culture & Heritage - The design celebrates the history of PGA TOUR, and FedExCup memorabilia, such as tournament tee markers and hats, are displayed on the walls. Framed sheet music from the Championship theme and still images from the recording session are displayed near the sound recording studios

Prosperity - The overall economic impact of the PGA TOUR in Northeast Florida exceeds $1 billion in annual impact. The estimated additional benefit of the new construction of the production studio is projected to add $112 million in total impact. 

PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 8 of 23
© Nigel Young
PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 18 of 23
North Elevation

Planning for Change - The building accommodates growing production demands, capable of monitoring and displaying thousands of video and audio feeds, all capturing action from up to 144 cameras or live feeds The studios have been designed with format-agnostic hardware and software to comply with present and future requirements. Production and Audio Control Rooms are designed for flexibility and can be used for any program. 

Structural System - Structural steel with concrete footing foundations. 

PGA TOUR Studios / Foster + Partners - Image 7 of 23
© Nigel Young

