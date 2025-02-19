Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Brazil
  CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka

CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka

CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Exterior PhotographyCCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairCCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Exterior PhotographyCCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Image 5 of 17CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • A Lead Architects: Marcio Tanaka, Kiko Salomão KS+T Studio
  • Project Team: Adônis Penalva, Leandro Muraguchi, Giovanni Bartolini, Natália Silva
  • Renders: Giovanni Bartolini KS+T Studio
  • Site Area: 7.936,59 m2
  • Project Year: 2020-2024
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Image 7 of 17
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located at Fazenda Boa Vista, within the country house condominium in Porto Feliz, Casa CCB is set on a plot of 8,000 m² and has a built area of 1,700 m².

CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

The two main blocks of the residence are barns clad in long bricks in four shades of gray.

CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Fran Parente
CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Image 9 of 17
© Fran Parente

The design is optimally positioned on the topography, with an 11-meter elevation leveled by a concrete base that organizes the three main blocks on the same level, thereby opening new views of the region's valleys.

CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Fran Parente

The third block, made of concrete, has a flat roof and is clad with mini wave perforated sheets, creating a visual contrast. The central social barn measures 37m x 9m and houses the entrance hall, living room, and home theater among its internal gardens.

CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Image 11 of 17
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor

The intimate barn measures 25m x 9m and contains the master suite and guest suites, complemented by an intimate lounge and four additional family suites on the lower level.

CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

Between the two barns, an outdoor patio features a fireplace and an infinity pool.

CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Image 15 of 17
Diagram - Ventilation
Diagram - Ventilation

At the back, parallel to the boundary wall, the service block, measuring 80m x 8m, houses the garage, service areas, and gourmet area. On the lower level of this block, a gym, spa, massage room, sauna, and party room are arranged. The openings of the house, made with large glass frames, are generous. The two-slope roof has punctuated cuts that allow for the arrangement of internal gardens. The landscaping by Rodrigo Oliveira creates, with various species, a decompression that gradually balances the intimacy of the spaces, whether in a more intense manner at the base or in a more delicate way on the ground floor.

CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka - Image 5 of 17
© Fran Parente

Kiko Salomão
Marcio Tanaka
Wood
Concrete

Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Residential Architecture
Houses
Brazil

Cite: "CCB House / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka" [Casa CCB / Kiko Salomão + Marcio Tanaka] 19 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027086/ccb-house-kiko-salomao-plus-marcio-tanaka> ISSN 0719-8884

