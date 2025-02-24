Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. China
  5. The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio

The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio

Save

The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Image 2 of 35The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Exterior Photography, CoastThe Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Interior PhotographyThe Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Image 5 of 35The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Gallery
China
  • Design Team: Wang Ziyi, Meng Xiangting, Wu Wenquan, Liu Hao, He Xingchen, Wang Jun, Zhi Haiyang
  • Clients: Fujian Jinhai Tourism Investment and Development Co., Ltd.
  • Collaborators: Beijing VAGE Institute of Architectural Design & Planning Co., Ltd, UNI-Lighting
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Image 2 of 35
© DONG Image

Text description provided by the architects. Hidden Underground And Viewing The Vast Sea. The Blue Insight Cave Space by Donghai No.1 Road. The project is situated along Donghai No.1 Road in Xiapu, Ningde City, Fujian Province, and serves as a crucial element in the construction of Ningde's "Zero Carbon Island". The original site comprised a viewing platform and a parking lot. Adjacent to the East China Sea, it boasts a vast vista. Directly in front of the platform stands Bijia Mountain Island, rising majestically from the sea, with numerous reefs and sea caves lining the cliffs below. The sea breeze, waves, islands, reefs, and sea caves collectively create a unique coastal scenery.

Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Image 24 of 35
© DONG Image
Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Image 23 of 35
© DONG Image

After discussing with the owner, a consensus on the design principles had been reached. As Chairman Zhou Wenling of Ningde Tourism Development Group stated, the building should embody three words: "precipitousness, concealment, and integration." Precipitousness means facing the sea but not exceeding it, while also giving people a sense of danger and suspension. Concealment means hiding in the ground, like what grows in the ground, appearing humbly, not disturbing the environment, and not making noise. Integration means blending into the coastal landscape and local culture.

Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Image 5 of 35
© DONG Image
Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Exterior Photography
© DONG Image
Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Image 11 of 35
© DONG Image

The design inspiration comes from the reefs and sea caves around the site. The building has an irregular shape, and the non right angled shape reminds people of the reefs around the site. The building adopts a soil covering form, which minimizes the occupation of land to the greatest extent possible. The main body of the building is hidden underground, which not only respects environmental factors but also maintains a relatively stable indoor temperature, reducing the energy consumption of cooling in summer.

Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Exterior Photography
© DONG Image
Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Image 33 of 35
Section
Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Interior Photography
© DONG Image

The main entrance of the building is located on the west side of the roof, with a semi-circular shape that extends from underground. From here, people can enter the interior of the building through the descending passage. The interior of the building is composed of multiple interconnected "cave" spaces. The architect drew inspiration from the surrounding sea eroded landforms and created an organic and dramatic space through mimicry.

Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Interior Photography
© DONG Image
Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Interior Photography
© DONG Image
Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Image 18 of 35
© DONG Image

This place can host exhibitions, small gatherings, and provide catering services. The Blue Insight Cave Space is a small cultural and tourism project, yet also important for the local community. Firstly, the building provides a brand new public space for tourists coming to Donghai No.1 Road, filling the regret of the long-term lack of high-quality cultural space in the area. Secondly, the unique appearance and experience of the building have become a new cultural and tourism landmark in the area, playing a good role in attracting people flow.

Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Image 22 of 35
© DONG Image
Save this picture!
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio - Image 28 of 35
© DONG Image

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
3andwich Design / He Wei Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryChina
Cite: "The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Design/Hewei Studio" 24 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027084/the-blue-insight-cave-space-3andwich-design-hewei-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© DONG Image

“洞见·蓝”空间 / 三文建筑/何崴工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags