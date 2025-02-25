Who Should Win the 2025 Pritzker Prize?

With the Hyatt Foundation set to reveal the 2025 Pritzker Prize winner on March 4 at 9 AM EST, speculation is growing over which architect—or architects—will receive the most prestigious award in architecture. Established in 1979, the Pritzker Architecture Prize is widely regarded as "the profession's highest honor," recognizing living architects whose work has made a profound impact on humanity and the built environment.

The first-ever laureate was Philip Johnson, who received the prize in 1979. Since then, architects from around the world have been honored, including some of the most influential figures in architecture, such as Rem Koolhaas, Oscar Niemeyer, Norman Foster, Peter Zumthor, Alejandro Aravena, Balkrishna Doshi, Francis Kéré, and Sir David Chipperfield. However, only six female architects have been awarded the Pritzker Prize so far: the late Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa), Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda), Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020), and Anne Lacaton in 2021 (alongside Jean-Philippe Vassal).

As we do every year, we invite our community to take part in the conversation and share their thoughts on who deserves to win the Pritzker Prize. Cast your vote below and explore past reader expectations from our Pritzker Prize poll in 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

Note: This poll is purely community-driven. ArchDaily and its editorial team do not endorse any specific candidate, and the results solely reflect the opinions of those who participate.