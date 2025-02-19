Mega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV

+ 20

Founding Partner In Charge: Winy Maas

Partner: Wenchian Shi

Design Team: Sanne van der Burgh, Sredej Bunnag, Americo Iannazzone, Zhijia Xiong, Jiani You, Dimitrios Kogkalidis, Sen Yang, Miruna Dunu, Marcela Tamez Cabello

Copyright: MVRDV Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries

Recycled Mats: Rukchat

Client: Creative Economic Agency, Thailand

Partners In Charge: Creative Economic Agency, PTT Global Chemicals, Embassy of the Netherlands, Urban Ally

Exhibition: MORE

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. MVRDV has completed a temporary installation at the heart of Bangkok Design Week, creating a public space that tells a story of plastic waste and recycling in Thailand.

Located on the Lan Khon Mueang Town Square outside the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority City Hall, the Mega Mat is a modular piece made of over 500 recycled plastic mats, showcasing the possibilities for using recycled plastic in everyday objects.

Its bright colors add a burst of energy to the design week and connect the Mega Mat to its surroundings – and also form an 860-square-meter infographic about Thailand's plastic waste processing.