ISSN 0719-8884
Mega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV

Mega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, CityscapeMega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV - Exterior PhotographyMega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV - Interior PhotographyMega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV - Interior PhotographyMega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Space, Temporary Installations
Thailand
  • Founding Partner In Charge: Winy Maas
  • Partner: Wenchian Shi
  • Design Team: Sanne van der Burgh, Sredej Bunnag, Americo Iannazzone, Zhijia Xiong, Jiani You, Dimitrios Kogkalidis, Sen Yang, Miruna Dunu, Marcela Tamez Cabello
  • Copyright: MVRDV Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries
  • Recycled Mats: Rukchat
  • Client: Creative Economic Agency, Thailand
  • Partners In Charge: Creative Economic Agency, PTT Global Chemicals, Embassy of the Netherlands, Urban Ally
  • Exhibition: MORE
  • Country: Thailand
Mega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV - Aerial View Photography, Cityscape
© Depth of Field

Text description provided by the architects. MVRDV has completed a temporary installation at the heart of Bangkok Design Week, creating a public space that tells a story of plastic waste and recycling in Thailand.

Mega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Depth of Field
Mega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV - Image 19 of 25
Concert and Performances
Mega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV - Image 24 of 25
Market
Mega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV - Exterior Photography
© Depth of Field

Located on the Lan Khon Mueang Town Square outside the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority City Hall, the Mega Mat is a modular piece made of over 500 recycled plastic mats, showcasing the possibilities for using recycled plastic in everyday objects.

Mega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV - Interior Photography
© Depth of Field

Its bright colors add a burst of energy to the design week and connect the Mega Mat to its surroundings – and also form an 860-square-meter infographic about Thailand's plastic waste processing.

Mega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV - Interior Photography
© Depth of Field

Cite: "Mega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV" 19 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

