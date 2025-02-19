Mega Mat Installation Bangkok Design Week / MVRDV

-
Architects: MVRDV
- Area: 875 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Depth of Field
-
-
- Founding Partner In Charge: Winy Maas
- Partner: Wenchian Shi
- Design Team: Sanne van der Burgh, Sredej Bunnag, Americo Iannazzone, Zhijia Xiong, Jiani You, Dimitrios Kogkalidis, Sen Yang, Miruna Dunu, Marcela Tamez Cabello
- Copyright: MVRDV Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries
- Recycled Mats: Rukchat
- Client: Creative Economic Agency, Thailand
- Partners In Charge: Creative Economic Agency, PTT Global Chemicals, Embassy of the Netherlands, Urban Ally
- Exhibition: MORE
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. MVRDV has completed a temporary installation at the heart of Bangkok Design Week, creating a public space that tells a story of plastic waste and recycling in Thailand.
Located on the Lan Khon Mueang Town Square outside the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority City Hall, the Mega Mat is a modular piece made of over 500 recycled plastic mats, showcasing the possibilities for using recycled plastic in everyday objects.
Its bright colors add a burst of energy to the design week and connect the Mega Mat to its surroundings – and also form an 860-square-meter infographic about Thailand's plastic waste processing.