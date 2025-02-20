Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi

Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture
Belgium
Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi - Image 2 of 26
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. The Atelier PPW is located on a school campus in an urbanized area. The project is an exercise in reducing context into a simple and clear building. The brief called for one workshop space to accommodate building courses and one studio for painting courses. These volumes are held within a column system that allows the two volumes to be stacked to create an open and flexible workspace on both the ground-floor building atelier and the first-floor painting atelier.

Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi - Exterior Photography, Steel
© Johnny Umans
Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi - Image 19 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi - Image 4 of 26
© Johnny Umans

The structural system also allows for a generous opening towards the street on the ground floor. This creates a covered entrance zone that establishes a connection between the street and the adjacent courtyard that leads to the school's entrance. The structural system can be best understood in the building's elevation, as one can see the framing of two spaces and the relationship and abstraction of the neighbouring elevations. 

Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi - Image 8 of 26
© Johnny Umans

Towards the south, the structure extends to create a canopy that reaches towards the playground. This manages the solar gains and introduces a planted screen as a first step in converting the existing mineral playground into a green landscape. The canopy functions as an external corridor for the ateliers on the first floor. All circulatory cores, both vertical and horizontal, are external from the main glass volumes to allow for a clear and simple appearance to the project. Moreover, we propose an accessible rooftop for circulation and as a communal gathering space.

Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi - Image 13 of 26
© Johnny Umans
Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi - Image 11 of 26
© Johnny Umans
Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi - Image 22 of 26
Longitudinal Section
Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Johnny Umans

The concrete structure with light glass infill leaves a gap from the existing neighbouring buildings on both sides. Here, two vertical circulation cores are integrated to solve the complex height difference between the existing buildings and Atelier PPW. These vertical structures can be adaptable for future developments, as one might consider replacing the outdated neighbouring volumes in the future.

Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi - Exterior Photography
© Johnny Umans

Project location

Address:Ostend, Belgium

About this office
NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte
Office
Kris Broidioi
Office

Cite: "Atelier PPW / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte + Kris Broidioi" 20 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027044/atelier-ppw-nwlnd-rogiers-vandeputte> ISSN 0719-8884

