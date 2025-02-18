“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions

+ 13

Educational Architecture • India Architects: Thumbimpressions

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 970 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Nikhil Patel

Lead Architects: Milind Jhaveri, Sankalpa, Nikhil Patel, Manu Narendran

Design Team: Harsh Soni, Dhruvit Mehta, Manish Mandaviya

Lead Team: Milind Jhaveri, Sankalpa

Technical Team: Manu Narendran, Satyanarayanji, Suratji, Gokul Kumar

Bamboo Artisans: Suratji, Satyanarayanji and the team

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bhairav Patel

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located amidst luscious tea gardens, the campus is designed to house a Training Hall, Office Studio & Residential units. The building is designed to respond outside to extend the training activities into the landscape and the space in between the buildings to absorb different activities during different times of the day varying in scale and privacy. This approach also confirms a campus built in a rural setup with many non-programmed activities anticipated by the PP team in the future.

The design intends to create an intimate yet expansive interior space making most of what a pitched roof can do as opposed to a flat roof in large-span spaces. The recessed windows with built-in seating and storage below contribute to its intimate and inviting quality. The complexity in spatial design in addition to the plan is substantially enhanced by formal articulation, nuanced color application, varying the pitched roof form and tectonics, and the overall craftsmanship.