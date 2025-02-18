Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions

“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Exterior Photography“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Interior Photography, Beam“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Image 4 of 18“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Exterior Photography“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
India
  • Architects: Thumbimpressions
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  970
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nikhil Patel
  • Lead Architects: Milind Jhaveri, Sankalpa, Nikhil Patel, Manu Narendran
  • Design Team: Harsh Soni, Dhruvit Mehta, Manish Mandaviya
  • Lead Team: Milind Jhaveri, Sankalpa
  • Technical Team: Manu Narendran, Satyanarayanji, Suratji, Gokul Kumar
  • Bamboo Artisans: Suratji, Satyanarayanji and the team
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bhairav Patel
  • Country: India
“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Exterior Photography
© Nikhil Patel

Text description provided by the architects. Located amidst luscious tea gardens, the campus is designed to house a Training Hall, Office Studio & Residential units. The building is designed to respond outside to extend the training activities into the landscape and the space in between the buildings to absorb different activities during different times of the day varying in scale and privacy. This approach also confirms a campus built in a rural setup with many non-programmed activities anticipated by the PP team in the future.

“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Exterior Photography
© Nikhil Patel
“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Image 15 of 18
Site Plan
“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Exterior Photography
© Nikhil Patel

The design intends to create an intimate yet expansive interior space making most of what a pitched roof can do as opposed to a flat roof in large-span spaces. The recessed windows with built-in seating and storage below contribute to its intimate and inviting quality. The complexity in spatial design in addition to the plan is substantially enhanced by formal articulation, nuanced color application, varying the pitched roof form and tectonics, and the overall craftsmanship.

“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Image 8 of 18
© Nikhil Patel
“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Image 4 of 18
© Nikhil Patel
“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Image 11 of 18
© Nikhil Patel
“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nikhil Patel
“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Image 16 of 18
East Elevation
“eArthshala” Campus / Thumbimpressions - Exterior Photography
© Nikhil Patel

