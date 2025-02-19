Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. Australia
  5. Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects

Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects

Save

Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, GlassWindale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Wood, LightingWindale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Image 4 of 22Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Image 5 of 22Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Community
Australia
  • Lead Team: Adriano Pupilli
  • Design Team: Matt Ryall, Aoiffe O'Kelly
  • Technical Team: Alex Volfman
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Partridge
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Erbas
  • Landscape Architecture: McGregor Coxall
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Image 9 of 22
© Simon Whitbread

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Lake Macquarie LGA 20 minutes south of Newcastle in Australia, the Windale Hub is a new facility providing much-needed community infrastructure in an underserved region. The result of an initial design competition and six years of development, our design draws inspiration from the cultural richness of Windale and biodiversity of the surrounding area, while breathing new life into the commercial center and providing locals with an inspiring place to come together.

Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Exterior Photography
© Simon Whitbread

Part civic building, part community living room, the building is split into four main areas linked by an internal 'street'; a Community Hall, Public Library, Community Offices and Meeting Rooms, and a Youth Maker Space. This required a large floor plate on a sloping site. We utilize a sloping walkway to link the levels as well as for the library collection. Vaulted ceilings and internal courtyards draw in natural light and ventilation.

Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Image 4 of 22
© Simon Whitbread
Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Image 20 of 22
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Image 22 of 22
Section and Elevation

Externally the building undulates along Lake St, reaching its highest point towards the adjacent shopping strip. The rhythm of the facade, roof forms, and awnings respond to the surrounding residential and commercial context and signal points of entry and the different functions within.

Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Simon Whitbread
Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Image 5 of 22
© Simon Whitbread

A folded screen made of perforated metal serves to shade the facade and enliven the streetscape, the vivid colors of local wildflowers revealing themselves as you move around the building, creating a sense of surprise and delight for everyday passers-by. The double gable forms are a nod to the post-war community hall that previously occupied the site.

Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Glass
© Simon Whitbread
Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Glass
© Simon Whitbread

Designed to cater to a wide range of users, the internal program includes co-working spaces, a recording studio, a maker space, and a kiosk. Outdoors, a tiered grass area provides an impromptu performance space, and native planting creates shade and informal places for people to mill.

Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Image 11 of 22
© Simon Whitbread
Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood
© Simon Whitbread

The overarching intent behind the project is more than a built outcome. It's about creating a welcoming space that celebrates the cultural diversity and richness of Windale, where the community can gather, play, learn, and be proud.

Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Simon Whitbread
Save this picture!
Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Exterior Photography
© Simon Whitbread

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:20 Lake St, Windale NSW 2306, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Adriano Pupilli Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityAustralia
Cite: "Windale Hub / Adriano Pupilli Architects" 19 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026964/windale-hub-adriano-pupilli-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags