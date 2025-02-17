Na Pan School / 1+1>2 Architects

+ 8

Schools • Vietnam Architects: 1+1>2 Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 283 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Sponsors: VnHelp Organization and Rotary Club of San Jose

Cosponsors: Eurotile, KTXD 9497

Design Team: Hoang Thuc Hao, Nguyen Xuan Ngoc, Nguyen Gia Phong, Tran Duc Tuan

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the foot of Pa Han Mountain, Na Pan School is the learning space for 204 students across six classes. The school sits on a central plot of land, with its gate facing the inter-village road, and is bordered at the back by the Nam Vat Stream and vast rice fields.

Before the renovation, the school comprised three severely deteriorated classrooms and four makeshift classrooms made from wood, earthen walls, simple tiled floors, and faded asbestos roofs. The challenge was integrating three structures: a nearly 30-year-old wooden building, a 20-year-old brick building, and a newly constructed block funded by the VNHelp Foundation, into a unified and modern architectural ensemble.

The open design is optimized with numerous windows to maximize natural light, bringing the beauty of the surrounding landscape into the classrooms. The rhythmic arrangement of the windows mirrors the graceful movements of local people's traditional "Piêu scarf" dance.

The newly constructed building features soft, curved lines and is built with adobe bricks, reminiscent of the traditional pottery kilns of the lowlands. Connecting the new and old blocks is a circular multi-functional room, constructed from river stones hand-collected by villagers.

Completed in just four months, the project had a total cost of over 1.1 billion VND and involved the collective efforts of nearly 300 households, contributing more than 3,000 working days. Each person brought 30 pebbles from the river, collecting approximately 80,000 stones - enough to build the multi-functional room, pave the courtyard, and decorate other areas.

The project not only transformed the school's appearance but also changed the mindset of the entire village. Through their contributions to building the school, the villagers realized that knowledge is as essential as food and clothing and that investing in education is a way to nurture the future.