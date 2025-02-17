Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE

M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteM45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - ConcreteM45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail, SteelM45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Exterior PhotographyM45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Mixed Use Architecture, Buildings
Villeurbanne, France
  • Architects: TRIPTYQUE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Salem Mostefaoui
  • Client: Promoval / Fontanel / 6ème Sens
  • Project Team: Sébastien Tison, Damien Murat, Charlotte Ferreux, Théo Tostivint, Juliano Thomé, Bruna Teixeira, Kelly Comparsi, Luiz, Filipe Rampazio, Alex Perret, Edgar Batista, Larissa Thomaz
  • City: Villeurbanne
  • Country: France
M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Exterior Photography
© Salem Mostefaoui

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Villeurbanne’s Mansart district—an area with a rich industrial heritage—M45 presents a bold, contemporary vision of the Productive City. This innovative project serves as a bridge between the city's industrial past and the evolving needs of modern urban spaces, seamlessly integrating commercial and production areas in a dynamic, multi-use environment.

M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Salem Mostefaoui

Rather than erasing history, M45 embraces and revitalizes it. Designed as a tribute to Villeurbanne’s industrial legacy, the building preserves key architectural elements while introducing a forward-thinking approach to urban functionality. Its hybrid structure merges the characteristics of a former industrial hangar with a refined, modern aesthetic, ensuring that history is not only acknowledged but celebrated in every detail of its construction.

M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Salem Mostefaoui
M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Image 20 of 23
Plan - First floor
M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Concrete
© Salem Mostefaoui
M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Image 22 of 23
Section AA
M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail, Steel
© Salem Mostefaoui

M45 is conceived as a compact building, structured into three primary volumes with a minimal core. This layout optimizes space by mutualizing emergency exits, which are integrated into external walkways. These pathways create a distinct visual rhythm in the delivery courtyards, while opening up sightlines at the heart of the block. Beyond enhancing accessibility and circulation, this design fosters programmatic flexibility, allowing the building to accommodate a diverse mix of uses, from commercial and educational activities, to residential and production spaces.

M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Interior Photography, Glass
© Salem Mostefaoui

Designed with adaptability in mind, M45 offers reversible spaces that can evolve alongside its users' needs. The building’s flexible architecture allows for easy reconfigurations, ensuring long-term viability across different functions. At the ground and first floors, small artisan workshops provide space for local craft and production, while the upper levels house offices and commercial units—both of which can be repurposed for alternative uses as demands shift over time.

M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Interior Photography, Glass
© Salem Mostefaoui
M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Image 10 of 23
© Salem Mostefaoui

Defined by an essentialist architectural approach, M45 embodies a refined simplicity that prioritizes both function and form. The building’s subdivision into smaller units facilitates direct access to the core of the block, encouraging permeability and connectivity. Each volume features a streamlined circulation core, complemented by interconnecting walkways that enhance movement and interaction, creating a dynamic, interconnected urban space.

M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Interior Photography
© Salem Mostefaoui

Beyond its architectural innovation, M45 integrates harmoniously into the existing urban landscape, reinforcing the area’s creative economy. By fostering small-scale production within the city, the project promotes a more compact, efficient urban model, where diverse functions coexist and complement one another.

M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Exterior Photography
© Salem Mostefaoui

More than just a building, M45 stands as a testament to how intelligent design can honor history while embracing the future. By offering adaptable, reversible spaces within an essentialist framework, it redefines industrial heritage for contemporary needs. As a model of sustainable urban revitalization, M45 demonstrates how architecture can serve as a conduit between past and present, breathing new life into industrial landscapes, while shaping the cities of tomorrow.

M45 Building / TRIPTYQUE - Exterior Photography, Glass, Concrete, Balcony
© Salem Mostefaoui

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Villeurbanne, France

TRIPTYQUE
Office

