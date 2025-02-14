Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Coffee Shop Interiors
  Thailand
  Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd.

Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd.

Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd.

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Bangkok, Thailand
Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd. - Exterior Photography
© Mr.Jinnawat Borihankijanan
Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd. - Image 7 of 16
© Mr.Jinnawat Borihankijanan

Text description provided by the architects. Factory HQ A Modern Industrial-Style Coffee Shop and Office Redefining Functional Aesthetics Design Concept Inspired by industrial factory aesthetics, Factory HQ seamlessly merges raw materials with contemporary design elements. At its core is a centrally placed counter bar, engineered for efficient operations.

Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd. - Image 3 of 16
© Mr.Jinnawat Borihankijanan

The rear section houses a glass-walled coffee roasting room, offering customers an immersive view of the roasting process. This open approach reinforces the "Factory" identity, with the brand's essence reflected in green accents and robust compact laminate materials. Natural light streams in through polycarbonate panels, reducing energy consumption and creating a welcoming, airy atmosphere.

Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd. - Image 2 of 16
© Mr.Jinnawat Borihankijanan
Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, Beam
© Mr.Jinnawat Borihankijanan

Transforming the Space Once a closed, confined structure, the space was reimagined by opening three of its walls and enveloping the façade in frosted polycarbonate. This material not only filters sunlight into the interior but also provides superior heat insulation. A void was introduced on the second floor, allowing light to cascade down onto the ground-floor counter while optimizing structural efficiency.

Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography, Glass
© Mr.Jinnawat Borihankijanan

Function Meets Transparency The counter area was meticulously planned for coffee shop operations. Behind it, the glass-walled roasting area allows patrons to witness the intricate coffee roasting process, reflecting a commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Mr.Jinnawat Borihankijanan

Interconnected Levels of Experience The second floor serves as a workshop and office, prominently displaying an array of coffee machines. This open layout creates a cohesive narrative, positioning the space as more than just a coffee shop—it's an educational hub for coffee enthusiasts.

Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd. - Image 5 of 16
© Mr.Jinnawat Borihankijanan
Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd. - Image 13 of 16
© Mr.Jinnawat Borihankijanan

A Harmonious Blend of Form and Function Factory HQ epitomizes the integration of modern aesthetics, functional efficiency, and brand storytelling. The design pays homage to its industrial inspiration while creating a unique space that is both visually compelling and highly practical.

Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography, Glass
© Mr.Jinnawat Borihankijanan

TasteSpace Co., Ltd.
Coffee Shop Interiors Thailand
Cite: "Factory Coffee HQ / TasteSpace Co., Ltd." 14 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

