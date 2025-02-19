Villa Näset / Reppen Vilson

+ 35

Gothenburg

Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Näset marks the studio's first commission. The clients, who grew up in the area just outside of Gothenburg, saw an opportunity to return and settle here when one of the last undeveloped plots in the neighbourhood came out for sale. The plot is characterized by dramatic height differences of up to 10 meters and an unusual shape – a result of being a kind of leftover "in-between-space" in the neighbourhood.

Viewed from the outside the building can be described as a pair of two-story volumes, each connected on the second and first floor respectively, rotated 45 degrees relative to each other. The composition of the volumes is designed to make most use of the plot's daylight conditions and complement the natural site with a flat surface that serves as a terrace with a view overlooking the ocean. The terrace includes space for a recessed swim spa integrated into the building's volume. Subterranean spaces, situated against the sloped portion of the plot, are illuminated by light wells that channel natural light into the interior.

As a response to the clients' anticipated lifestyle, the spatial layout is distinctly divided into private, intimate areas and open, social spaces. The ground floor and the more-part of the second floor are dedicated to private living, while the upper level, along with part of the second floor, is dedicated for common, social spaces. To facilitate simultaneous but separate activities within the home, the two staircases are visually and physically independent from one another.

The building's walls are constructed entirely of lightweight concrete blocks, plastered both externally and internally. The floors are cast in place, with polished concrete flooring. The two living rooms are distinguished by being slightly sunken, with a warm oak parquet flooring bordered by cast-in-situ concrete bases. The shift in orientation resulting from the 45-degree rotation between the two building blocks, along with the varying interior level differences, creates elements of surprise as a contrast to the otherwise strict expression.