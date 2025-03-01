Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Greece
  5. Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies

Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies

Save

Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Image 2 of 25Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, GlassPinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Image 4 of 25Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardPinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Pylaia Thessaloniki, Greece
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Image 2 of 25
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

Text description provided by the architects. Pinewood School in Anatolia Campus: blending contextual design and vibrant aesthetics into an inclusive experience. The new Pinewood School represents a contemporary architectural landmark within the historic Anatolia College campus in Pylaia, on the outskirts of Thessaloniki. Emphasizing experiential education and sustainable design, the building offers a vibrant learning environment tailored to prepare students for a globalized future.

Save this picture!
Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
Save this picture!
Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
Save this picture!
Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Image 24 of 25
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Glass
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

Designed to serve students from grades 6 to 1, the school reflects a multicultural ethos, fostering social interaction and spontaneous gatherings. Its modern architectural expression combines bold colors, light steel structures, concrete elements, and expansive curtain walls. Despite its contemporary language, the design harmonizes with the campus's existing buildings and the historic garden.

Save this picture!
Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Image 4 of 25
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

Located on a sloping site descending east to west, the school respects the campus's historic axis. This circulation axis connects the main building to the open stadium, passing through a preserved historic garden with centennial trees. To maintain the integrity of this axis, the school's primary functions are distributed across two wings, linked by an elevated promenade. This lightweight steel structure not only unites the wings but also offers sweeping views of the stadium and surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
Save this picture!
Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

Each wing is further divided into two linear modules, ensuring optimal south-facing orientation for classrooms. This layout creates two atriums—one open and one enclosed—that enhance spatial flexibility and encourage seamless interaction between indoor and outdoor environments. The enclosed atrium features a striking canopy supported by steel columns resembling trees, evoking a playful metaphor for the "Pinewood" name.

Save this picture!
Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

The gym, positioned on the lower level, connects seamlessly to both an outdoor courtyard and the stadium. Sustainability lies at the heart of the project. Bioclimatic principles minimize energy consumption while maximizing natural light and ventilation. Energy-efficient glazing, shading systems, and thoughtful landscaping contribute to thermal comfort and a pleasant year-round microclimate. The new Pinewood School exemplifies the integration of innovative design and environmental responsibility, creating a space that supports academic excellence and community engagement.

Save this picture!
Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies - Exterior Photography
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pylaia Thessaloniki, Greece

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects
Office
Micromega Architecture & Strategies
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsGreece

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsGreece
Cite: "Pinewood International School-Anatolia College / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies" 01 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026828/pinewood-international-school-anatolia-college-an-tombazis-and-associates-architects-plus-micromega-architecture-and-strategies> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags