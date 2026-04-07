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Curly Cube / People's Architecture Office

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Curly Cube / People's Architecture Office - Exterior PhotographyCurly Cube / People's Architecture Office - Exterior PhotographyCurly Cube / People's Architecture Office - Exterior PhotographyCurly Cube / People's Architecture Office - Interior PhotographyCurly Cube / People's Architecture Office - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Temporary Installations, Public Architecture
Shanghai, China
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Curly Cube / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Curly Cube is a modular public art installation that transforms public spaces into vibrant hubs for social interaction and engagement. Set in a park along Shanghai's Huangpu River, the installation features a seamless, curvilinear form crafted from tensile membranes stretched over lightweight 2-meter square frames. Inspired by the Gyroid minimal surface, the design combines visual fluidity with material efficiency, creating a striking and sustainable structure.

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Cite: "Curly Cube / People's Architecture Office" 07 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026819/curly-cube-peoples-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yumeng Zhu

艺术装置 “卷儿叠/叠儿卷” / 众建筑

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