Curly Cube / People's Architecture Office

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Category: Temporary Installations, Public Architecture

Design Team: Guo Mingran, Zhang Meng, Yao Ruojin

Client: West Bund, Serge Ferrari

Lighting Design Team: Pang Lei

City: Shanghai

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Curly Cube is a modular public art installation that transforms public spaces into vibrant hubs for social interaction and engagement. Set in a park along Shanghai's Huangpu River, the installation features a seamless, curvilinear form crafted from tensile membranes stretched over lightweight 2-meter square frames. Inspired by the Gyroid minimal surface, the design combines visual fluidity with material efficiency, creating a striking and sustainable structure.