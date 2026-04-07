Curly Cube / People's Architecture Office

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Shanghai, China
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Architects: People's Architecture Office
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
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Lead Architects: He Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng
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- Category: Temporary Installations, Public Architecture
- Design Team: Guo Mingran, Zhang Meng, Yao Ruojin
- Client: West Bund, Serge Ferrari
- Lighting Design Team: Pang Lei
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Curly Cube is a modular public art installation that transforms public spaces into vibrant hubs for social interaction and engagement. Set in a park along Shanghai's Huangpu River, the installation features a seamless, curvilinear form crafted from tensile membranes stretched over lightweight 2-meter square frames. Inspired by the Gyroid minimal surface, the design combines visual fluidity with material efficiency, creating a striking and sustainable structure.