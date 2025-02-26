Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild

© Dovalde Butenaite

Houses
Lithuania
Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild - Image 2 of 33
© Dovalde Butenaite

Text description provided by the architects. Konga Village is a unique architectural project nestled in the forests of Dzūkija, Lithuania, redefining social sustainability through its architectural language. Designed by Japanese architect Masahiro Katsume, the project fosters a sense of community while ensuring privacy and harmony with nature. Shared spaces, such as a floating sauna, storage units for shared boats and fishing equipment, a fireplace area, and a children's activity zone, contribute to connectedness. Here, the concept of "I" fades, replaced by shared ownership of "us," creating a collective identity among residents.

Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Dovalde Butenaite
Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild - Image 32 of 33
Landscape Plan
Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Dovalde Butenaite

Katsume's human-centered design philosophy emphasizes democratic spaces that enrich residents' experiences and behaviors. The architect's approach shows how architecture can bridge not only humans and nature but also strengthen socially resilient communities. Konga Village becomes more than a residential space—it serves as a model for future communities that prioritize environmental stewardship and social well-being through thoughtful, sustainable design.

Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild - Image 4 of 33
© Dovalde Butenaite
Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild - Image 11 of 33
© Dovalde Butenaite

This lake-forest area comprises a total of eight identical architectural summer houses, each measuring 75 sq.m. with an additional terrace that offers stunning views of the forest and lake. The house plan features an open space layout, allowing residents to walk around freely and experience a sense of playfulness in their environment.

Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Shelving, Countertop
© Dovalde Butenaite
Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild - Image 33 of 33
Plans
Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild - Interior Photography, Glass, Chair
© Dovalde Butenaite
Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild - Image 22 of 33
© Dovalde Butenaite

The interior of Konga Village has been crafted by Danish architect Mette Fredskild, whose ten years of living in Japan have significantly influenced her unique Japandi-style design. This aesthetic seamlessly blends Japanese minimalism with Scandinavian functionality, creating warm, inviting spaces that resonate with the overall ethos of the village. This Japanese fluidity enhances the community spirit, making it easy to connect.

Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild - Image 7 of 33
© Dovalde Butenaite

Masahiro Katsume
Masahiro Katsume
Office
Mette Fredskild
Office

Cite: "Konga Village / Masahiro Katsume + Mette Fredskild" 26 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026818/konga-village-masahiro-katsume-plus-mette-fredskild> ISSN 0719-8884

