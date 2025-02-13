Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Xưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép

Xưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép

Xưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Interior Photography, Bathroom, LightingXưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairXưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Interior Photography, Dining room, Shelving, Lighting, ChairXưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, ChairXưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  77
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Duy Khiem
  • Lead Team: Lam Bao
  • Design Team: Lam Bao, Nguyen Anh Dung, Khongphainhan, Trong Nhan, Devon, Meihy, Kim Nhat Thanh
  • Drawing: Meihy, Devon
  • Construction: Mr.Viet
  • City: Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country: Vietnam
Xưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting
© Duy Khiem

Text description provided by the architects. From the very first survey, we were captivated by the graceful charm of this old apartment. Its modernist architecture exudes a unique allure, serving as the primary inspiration for this renovation project, which will become the main workspace for the design team. The previous owner had skillfully preserved the invaluable character of the space over time, and we see our role not as completely transforming it, but rather as evolving from what already exists, breathing new life into it.

Xưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Duy Khiem
Xưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Image 20 of 20
Iso

Each structural intervention has been carefully considered to avoid any drastic disruption, ensuring that the original harmony remains intact. The challenge we set for ourselves was to make the apartment, once completed, appear as though it had existed seamlessly for ages, as a natural part of the space, rather than as something newly refurbished.

Xưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Duy Khiem
Xưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Duy Khiem

Throughout this process, we spent considerable time researching and experimenting with materials to ensure they not only fit aesthetically but also resonate with the essence of the home. Old walls were sanded to reveal traces of time, while materials such as green-core MDF, raw steel, and teak wood were selected to enhance the rustic charm of the space. We decided to preserve the original wall panels and tile flooring as markers of a bygone era.

Xưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Duy Khiem
Xưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Image 19 of 20
Plan
Xưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Interior Photography, Dining room, Shelving, Lighting, Chair
© Duy Khiem

The integration of old and new has been done with careful precision. Vintage furnishings, such as old cabinet legs and table bases, were seamlessly incorporated into the new designs. The old door was cleaned and reimagined with CNC detailing to create a distinctive focal point. We also proposed using shutter doors, inspired by modernist tropical architecture, to create a sense of openness and seamless connectivity within the space. Together, these elements, from past to present, blend naturally and enrich one another, creating a cohesive, evocative environment filled with character and emotion.

Xưởng Xép Office / Xưởng Xép - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Shelving, Lighting, Glass
© Duy Khiem

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsVietnam
