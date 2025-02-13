GS House / Attmo arquitetos

+ 49

Houses • Porto Seguro, Brazil Architects: Attmo arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1351 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Artpine , Caran Concept , Cia de Iluminação , Demuner , Fibra Nativa , Louças e Metais , Rewood , Topseal

Lead Architect: Tadeu Oliveira e Maianah Coin.

Architectural design: Felipe Correia, Maria Elisa

Interior Design: Gislayne Felix

Landscape: Mauricio Prada Paisagismo

Lighting Design: Carlos Fortes

Wooden Structure Project: Calil Neto

Concrete Structure Project: Italo Leone

Air Conditioning Designer: Dayane

Electrical And Hydraulic Installation Design: Marcelo Zamaro

Swimming Pool Installation Project: Gustavo Feitoza

Automation Project: Gilberto

Construction: Sergio Ramos e Pauliana Farias

Supply And Installation Of Pool Granite Water Mirror And Moledo Stone: Claudia Nascimento

Supply And Installation Of Wooden Guardrail And Wooden Staircase: Boca

Wooden Tile Installation: Romilson Carpintaria

Supply And Installation Of Wooden Decking And Lining: Job Contruções

City: Porto Seguro

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the south coast of Bahia, in Trancoso, just 700 meters from the beach and 4.5 km from the famous Quadrado, an old fishing village and now full of shops and restaurants, the GS house was designed as a haven of tranquility and replenishment. of energy for a couple from São Paulo. Total integration with greenery and lightness were the client's main wishes for the house, guiding the entire development of the project.

With a plot of 3,267m² and an elongated rectangular shape, the solution for implementation was to distribute the house in 04 modules throughout the land. The first two, intended for the intimate and service area, were located in the first half of the land, while the other two, intended for the social and leisure area, were located in the second half of the land, overlooking a large grassy portion of the condominium. Module 01, facing the street, consists of a gym, storage and covered parking with a pergola.

Module 02, with two floors, is composed on the ground floor of two guest suites, cellar, toilet, kitchen, laundry area and caretaker's house; on the upper floor, there is a master suite, two suites for the children, a TV room and a small office. All suites face east. The suites on the upper floor received extra protection on the facade, a wooden muxarabi-type frame, bringing more thermal comfort and privacy. All suite bathrooms, as well as the toilet, have a private garden.

Module 03 corresponds to the living, dining and balcony rooms. The double height ceiling and the frames on all sides favored good ventilation of the space and complete integration with the landscaping. Module 04 corresponds to the gourmet area, designed as a large covered but open balcony. A soft stone box provides privacy from the neighboring land. The baths were positioned underground. “Embracing” module 04 is the swimming pool, which has a sundeck, small beach, hydro and a lane for swimming. The triangular shape of the pool follows the shape of the land itself.

Modules 03 and 04 are close to a large grassy area of ​​the condominium, which, thanks to the low landscaping of the border, is mistaken for an extension of the land. Connections between the modules are made through a wooden walkway, which invites you to take a walk amidst the greenery, the sounds of birds and the water mirrors, which also have a cooling function.

The structure of the house is entirely made of glued laminated wood, except for the 2-story modules, where the ground floor functions as a concrete box to anchor the wooden structure on the upper floor. The use of this system enabled a slimmer structure, which was the client's wish, covering larger spans and requiring less maintenance.

To reinforce the connection with nature, the elements used are, for the most part, natural, such as the wooden structure, micro cement flooring, cumaru wood deck, pool covering and water mirrors in green candeias granite, moledo stone on the garden walls, pine wood tiles and copper lamps.

The interior design was also prepared by Attmo Arquitetos, seeking references from objects and furniture from the region, such as old trunks, copper pans, screws from old mills that were transformed into lampshades. Straw produced in the region is present in the lining and canvas and twill fabrics were used, with light colors.