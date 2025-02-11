Drop-Stop Pavilion / aptdotapt

+ 25

Design Team: Jinrui Zhang, Leanne Letong Meng, Zheye Cai, Chenyu Zhang

City: Wenzhou

Country: China

An Event Route - Drop-Stop is located in the scenic area of Yandang Mountain in Wenzhou, Zhejiang. It marks the first stop on the "Event Route," a path we designed to introduce rhythm and narrative into the repetitive, mechanical journey of winding mountain ascents. Amid the grandeur of the mountain ranges, we sought to create pauses, like commas and semicolons in a piece of writing, to punctuate and enrich the experience.

Raindrop Apparatus - Drawing inspiration from the raindrops formed between the tiles of traditional East architecture, we aimed to reform the spatial role of eaves. Originally external structures for sheltering from wind and rain, we inverted their function, bringing them into the interior space. Within the pavilion, transparent glass tiles are layered to form a stark contrast with the charred black timber exterior. Sunlight filters through the gaps at the top, casting textures across the tiles, weaving a poetic interplay of mountain, water, light, and shadow.

On rainy days, water slides down the tiles into mirrored stainless-steel pools on either side, allowing every visitor to touch the falling raindrops, watch the ripples forming as the drops meet the water, and listen to the soothing sound of rain flowing from one pool to another. In this 4-square-meter pavilion, water becomes a bridge connecting the self and the surrounding environment. Reflections of lush mountains, waterfalls, and mist in the pools juxtapose reality and illusion, creating a moment of suspended time. Touching the water feels like touching a mirage, the intangible, the essence of Yandang Mountain itself, leaving visitors with a deeply personal memory of this place.

The Geometrical Orders: Ritual, Body and Nature - The pavilion takes on a triangular form, with a circular mirrored stainless-steel roof embedded at the top. Suspended above the ground, its floor is lined with 40x100 cm rectangular grates arranged in layered patterns. Standing at the center of the pavilion and slowly looking upwards, visitors see the world mirrored in the side-pools, slowly moving to the light flickers on tiles, reaching to the top where crossed steel beams and the circular reflection of themselves, creating a dialogue between the cosmos and the self.

In the vertical dimension, the rain pools on either side are placed at staggered heights, corresponding to two bodily gestures: sitting and standing. Complementing this, the side facades facing the mountains feature windows of varying proportions, reinterpreting the traditional East garden picturesque technique in a contemporary architectural context. The third facade offers two entrances: the main entrance is open, leading up a set of steps, while a secret entrance scaled for children invites them to duck and crawl in. This design also enhances visual penetration for extended stays.

The stone step and pine tree at the entrance originated from the site. During construction, we intentionally positioned the entrance beside the towering pine tree, allowing its vertical elegance to resonate with the pavilion's upward posture, making the tree an integral part of the design.