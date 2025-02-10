Ring of Starlight / HDEC AIR-CoLAB Studio

+ 33

Design Team: Zaiguo Lin, Zhihao Li, Chuni Huang, Yurong Huang, Zhuoran Xu, Xinyi Zheng, Congyue Zhou

Clients: Chengdu Wide Horizon Investment Group

Construction Drawing Design: Zhoyu Technology Group Co., Ltd

City: Chengdu

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Stage at the Centre of the "Vortex" - The Luhu Ring of Starlight project is located on the island at the centre of Vortex Park, which Z+T Studio designed. The entire park is surrounded by a commercial plot and three residential plots, presenting a unique semi-enclosed layout. Although the location of the Ring of Starlight is at the geographic and visual centre of the park, its connection to the outside world is somewhat isolated due to being surrounded by water. Visitors must traverse forest paths or take a small boat, trekking nearly a thousand meters to reach the island from any direction. As a result, this small island has become the most tranquil corner of the entire park, far from the noise and fast pace of the city, resembling an idyllic paradise.

Varying Sceneries with Changing Viewpoints - In this environment closely connected to nature, the developer hoped that the small building, with a diameter of only 25 meters, could become the central landmark of the park. After spending a few days on the site, an inspiration gradually emerged: we did not wish to make its presence known through a vast mass but rather hoped for it to harmonize with nature, giving it a vitality akin to other natural elements, revealing different aspects over time and with changing scenes. Thus, we expanded our vision to encompass the entire park and drew inspiration from the concepts of traditional Chinese gardens, carefully planning two paths leading to the small architecture — one land route and one water route. Visitors, during their journey, can experience the feeling of "changing views with every step."

In the initial concept design, a water curtain was planned for the cantilevered structure. When people first step into the park, they hear the gentle sound of water flowing in the distance. The mist created by the water splash formed a barrier, like a thin veil, making it difficult to see clearly. Unfortunately, the water curtain could not be retained during the implementation of the project. As visitors proceed along the winding paths, the building, hidden in the natural landscape, can only be partially glimpsed, presenting different appearances as the angle of view changes. Upon reaching the building, visitors enter a new world wrapped in white concrete. The railing of the pedestrian bridge across the water has been intentionally enlarged here, naturally forming a pavilion that provides shelter from wind and rain.

At the centre of the site, the bridge meanders downward to the water surface, naturally forming an open-air theatre. The stage at the end is level with the water level, resembling a lotus leaf. Visitors coming from the water can also board the platform by boat and ascend the stairs, following the cantilevered bridge along the water's edge, enjoying the view from the railing, or becoming part of someone else's scenic view. As night falls, everything quiets down. The busy residents return home, and looking down from the windows of the high-rise buildings, the Ring of Starlight appears like a crescent moon on the water's surface, adding a poetic touch to the tranquillity of the night.

A Theater for Self-Reflection - The character of this small building is multifaceted. It can serve as a performance theater for 100 people, host small press conferences, or become a gathering place for intimate salons. The cantilevered bridge over the water, narrow enough for only one person to pass at a time, becomes an adventurous playground for children. People can also bring a book, sit quietly on the steps, and enjoy a peaceful afternoon, immersing themselves in the world of words. The concept for the waterside theatre came from a wonderful travel experience: in the ancient theatre of Hierapolis, sitting on the empty semicircular stone steps, the sunlight gradually disappeared overhead, casting a glow on the horizon behind the theatre. The ancient ruins and nature's dialogue transported people from the real world into a pressure-free, liberated space where time seemed to stand still.

Our design intentionally enhanced the sensory connection between visitors and the natural environment. The view of the water theatre faces the water's surface, drawing visitors' attention to the ripples caused by the breeze, the changing reflections in the water, and the delicate rhythm of light and shadow on the clear concrete walls. This hidden space will become a brief refuge from reality, where people can find inner peace and harmony during their time of self-reflection.