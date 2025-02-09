Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio

OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio

Save

OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenOZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenOZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairOZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Image 5 of 31OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors, Retail Interiors
South Korea
  • Design Team: Euisun Yoon, Hyeji Bae, Sungwook Song, Hongbeom An
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Image 5 of 31
© Donggyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. OZBE is a new café brand occupying four floors that offers premium fruits and serves them by directly juicing or plating these fruits on the spot. The first floor is the fruit market, the second floor contains the offices, and the third and fourth floors consist of lounge areas for customers.

Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Image 26 of 31
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography
© Donggyu Kim

During the early stages of design, contemplation about the gray concrete finish intrinsic to the building itself came first. There were concerns that the juxtaposed characteristics between fruit – which inevitably make one expect impressions of freshness and greenery – and the concrete may potentially lead to detracting from each other's innate charm. After thorough consideration, we envisioned the image of "flowers blossoming from the crevices in gray concrete." Though this may look pitiful relative to flowers in full bloom in a garden, each petal brimming with light, it exudes a powerful presence and life force unmatched by any other. With that, the design was intended to empower OZBE's fruits to carry the "energy of hunched vitality" within the space.

Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Image 31 of 31
Section B,C
Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Donggyu Kim

To that end, the design aimed to retain as much of the original concrete finish as possible while creating visual and affective balance with the space's main material, maple hardwood. The sensibility of this balance reaches fruition when the colorful fruit is placed in the space. This connectivity exists not only on the ground floor but also on all floors above it. The scattering of plants of a variety of sizes was intended to maintain this balance instead of fruit and add a touch of warmth and texture.

Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Image 29 of 31
Plan - 4th floor
Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Donggyu Kim

Anticipating that the space would attract many middle-aged customers or families due to the fruit market, establishing beauty and utility that can be shared by all age groups was another challenge. To address this, curved benches utilizing slats and unique, large-scale custom furniture that appeal to children in addition to comfortable lounge seating and tables of varying heights in consideration of middle-aged patrons were distributed evenly on all floors. 

Save this picture!
OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Donggyu Kim

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KKOL Studio
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsRetail InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "OZBE Cafe / KKOL Studio" 09 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026546/ozbe-cafe-kkol-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags