Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Norway
  5. Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur

Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur

Save

Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Exterior PhotographyFlakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Interior Photography, StairsFlakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Image 4 of 25Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Image 5 of 25Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools
Ramberg, Lofoten, Norway
  • Architects: LINK arkitektur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hundven-Clements Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GRAPHISOFT, Master Top, Nordan, Norges vindu, Renholdssoner, Sapa, Silvertex, Nevotex, Swedoor
  • Lead Architects: Nicole Stobbe
  • Electronics: Bjørnar Lind
  • Landscape Architect: Kasper Old Jensen
  • Lead Interior Architect: Diana Krotkiewska
  • Interior Architect: Mailen Filomena Valente
  • Façade Planning: Nicole Stobbe
  • Daylight Planning: Sareh Saeidi Derakhshi
  • Wind Simulations: Adrian Lombardo
  • Ventilation: "Barents-Klima Blikkenslager Bjørn Mella "
  • Painting: Peyma entreprenør AS
  • Roofing: Blikkenslager Bjørn Mella
  • City: Ramberg, Lofoten
  • Country: Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Image 17 of 25
© Hundven-Clements Photography

Text description provided by the architects. With its location in the rugged Lofoten landscape, the building is exposed to wind and all the forces of nature. The weather conditions were a key consideration in the design of the building to create a school with a strong focus on local climate adaptation.

Save this picture!
Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography
Save this picture!
Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Image 18 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Hundven-Clements Photography

The school building has an elongated design with a bend that defines different rooms around the school and creates sheltered outdoor areas – irrespective of the direction of the wind in the landscape.

Save this picture!
Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Hundven-Clements Photography
Save this picture!
Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Hundven-Clements Photography
Save this picture!
Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Image 22 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Image 4 of 25
© Hundven-Clements Photography

The building has been organized with an emphasis on easy orientation with defined areas for the different age levels. The central areas have been given a distinctive and defined character and a location where pupils experience a real difference between their academic years. The school has been designed for maximum shared use and has flexible solutions such as folding walls between classrooms.

Save this picture!
Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

The heart of the school is located centrally in the building with an amphitheater, music room, and a range of different seating areas. A spacious and warm common area greets visitors, and the space catches the light from the outside. With Lofoten's green initiative, the developer has had ambitious environmental goals.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LINK arkitektur
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsNorway
Cite: "Flakstad School / LINK arkitektur" 08 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026510/flakstad-school-link-arkitektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags