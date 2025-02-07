Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. France
  5. Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes

Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes

Save

Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Interior PhotographyNation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony, ConcreteNation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Image 4 of 33Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Image 5 of 33Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Interior Photography
© Julien Lanoo

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at Place de la Nation in Paris, this project reinterprets the urban fabric through the reconstruction of a distinctive office building. The intervention respects the architectural scale of its surroundings while contributing a refined contemporary presence. The program includes 1,700 m² of retail space at ground level and approximately 6,000 m² of office space, designed to prioritize comfort, natural light, and spatial quality. The project responds to its setting with a restrained yet expressive architectural language. Two façades address Place de la Nation and Avenue de Taillebourg, referencing the rhythm and proportions of Haussmann architecture while introducing a contemporary material palette and refined detailing. This approach ensures an understated integration within the historic streetscape while establishing a strong identity.

Save this picture!
Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony, Concrete
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Image 26 of 33
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Image 8 of 33
© Julien Lanoo

Workspaces and Human Experience - The design prioritizes workspaces that foster interaction, visibility, and well-being. A balance of formal and informal meeting areas enhances communication and collaboration. The spatial qualities of the interiors are carefully calibrated, ensuring optimal daylight penetration, thermal stability, and acoustic comfort. The use of high-quality materials and crafted details reinforces a sense of permanence and refinement. A key ambition of the project is the integration of nature within the workplace. Landscaped terraces, totaling 600 m², establish a continuous dialogue between architecture and greenery. Designed in layers that correspond to the building's vertical articulation, these terraces offer varying scales of vegetation, framing views and creating a sense of retreat within the urban setting. The planting strategy follows the guidelines of the City of Paris, selecting native and seasonal species to enhance biodiversity and introduce subtle variations throughout the year.

Save this picture!
Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Image 4 of 33
© Julien Lanoo

A Dialogue Between History and Contemporary Practice - The transformation of Place de la Nation represents an evolution of the historic urban fabric. Originally formalized in the late 19th century, the square's Haussmann buildings set a precedent for rigorous architectural composition. The monument to the Republic by Jules Dalou, inaugurated in 1899, further established the square as a civic landmark. The new intervention acknowledges this layered history, contributing a measured yet contemporary response that complements its context while addressing contemporary needs. 

Save this picture!
Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Glass, Concrete, Handrail
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Image 33 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Image 10 of 33
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Julien Lanoo

Spatial and Material Composition - The project engages with its surroundings through careful articulation of massing and materiality. Large bow windows frame key urban perspectives, acting as extensions of the city within the office environment. The ground floor retail space enhances urban activation, its transparent façade reinforcing connectivity with the public realm. A spacious, naturally lit entrance hall along Avenue Taillebourg establishes a clear arrival sequence, leading to a vertical circulation core that opens onto the landscaped heart of the site. The architectural strategy embraces adaptability, allowing for future spatial and programmatic shifts. Floor plates of varying proportions generate dynamic interior environments, while visual connections to greenery enrich the experience of each level. Outdoor workspaces blur the threshold between interior and exterior, reinforcing the idea of a living workspace embedded in nature.

Save this picture!
Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Image 5 of 33
© Julien Lanoo

Materiality and Light - The building is defined by a restrained material palette that emphasizes longevity and sensory experience. Light grey concrete, cast in horizontal strata, forms the primary structural expression, subtly referencing the limestone tones of Haussmann Paris. Towards the city, these layers become more fragmented, dissolving into the surrounding urban fabric. The play of light and shadow across these surfaces introduces a quiet dynamism, responding to the changing conditions of the day. The architecture engages with light as a primary element. Transparency, reflection, and depth are explored through an interplay of glass, shadow, and material tactility. The façades evolve throughout the day, capturing shifting tones and reflections from the sky and the surrounding city. This dialogue between solidity and lightness, permanence, and ephemerality, defines the project's identity—a contemporary addition that enhances its historic setting while offering a timeless spatial experience.

Save this picture!
Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Julien Lanoo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Place de la Nation, Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TANK Architectes
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsFrance

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsFrance
Cite: "Nation Office Building Intervention / TANK Architectes" 07 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026501/nation-office-building-intervention-tank-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags