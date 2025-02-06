Coach House and Garden Renovation / J. Mayer H. Architects

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. These unique places are not just private escapes but also bridges between the past and the present. The hidden residential building in the center of the city was built between the 1960s and 1980s on the remains of a war-damaged coach house using found and salvaged building materials. The result is a fascinating array of height differences, split levels, and rooms with diverse layouts, all stemming from a gradual, yet imaginative reconstruction process.

The new intervention highlights the unique evolution of the coach house, reinforcing its original structure while introducing a fresh, contemporary layer to its rich history. The façades and garden remain largely intact, subtly enhanced with additional plants, and complemented by contemporary sculptures and design pieces that create striking contrasts.

The concept of blending found and curated objects in the exterior space extends effortlessly indoors, evolving into a dynamic urban-cultural living experience. This new home stands as a unique and personal residence, offering a rich, varied sequence of rooms that create a distinct sense of place.

Inside, all surfaces were carefully reworked to preserve their original materiality and technical installations, while being seamlessly integrated into a new, monochrome color-block concept. This meticulous "brush renovation" ensured that key elements—such as banisters, doors, tiles, and light switches from previous construction phases—were largely retained, adding a layer of continuity and history to the space.

This rare and unique living situation in the middle of Berlin, nestled within a Berlin city block, offers an urban sanctuary. Surrounded by a wild garden, home to foxes, small animals, birds, and insects, it has now become a tranquil oasis for a family with three children.