© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Ashland Residence / Dimster Architecture

Ashland Residence / Dimster Architecture

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Santa Monica, United States
  • Architects: Dimster Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7202 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
Text description provided by the architects. Ashland is a single-family residence perched atop a hill overlooking the Santa Monica Bay. The corner lot provided unique opportunities for design and orientation. The L-shaped scheme maximizes privacy towards the streets while exposing the interior to the garden and afternoon sun, encouraging indoor/outdoor living.

Ashland Residence / Dimster Architecture - Exterior Photography
Ashland Residence / Dimster Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck
The building mass is divided between two separate structures and articulated with curved carvings. The sunken living room features 10-foot sliders on two sides that serve as both passive cooling vents and direct connection to the gardens. The home offers flexible spaces for entertaining, meditation, work and hobbies and the potential for future multi-generational living. A simple stair, concealed behind an open screen, leads to the second-floor.

Ashland Residence / Dimster Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
The master suite spans the building's width, while other bedrooms enjoy unique treetop views. The wood siding features a classic rainscreen design. The air gap serves three essential functions: first is ventilation and protection for the longevity of the wood, second is an insulating buffer against temperature fluctuations, and third as an effective sound barrier. Two primary entries offer different experiences for approach.

Ashland Residence / Dimster Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting
Ashland Residence / Dimster Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Table, Kitchen, Chair
A more formal front entry is reached through an inviting garden space of native plants. A side gate accesses the home between the two buildings under a trellised canopy, acting as a transitional space between inside and out; allowing either direct access to the kitchen or as a gateway to the yard and pool. Throughout the house, a cohesive and calming palette of materials and textures completes the concept.

Ashland Residence / Dimster Architecture - Exterior Photography
About this office
Dimster Architecture
Office

