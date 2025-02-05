Ashland Residence / Dimster Architecture

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. Ashland is a single-family residence perched atop a hill overlooking the Santa Monica Bay. The corner lot provided unique opportunities for design and orientation. The L-shaped scheme maximizes privacy towards the streets while exposing the interior to the garden and afternoon sun, encouraging indoor/outdoor living.

The building mass is divided between two separate structures and articulated with curved carvings. The sunken living room features 10-foot sliders on two sides that serve as both passive cooling vents and direct connection to the gardens. The home offers flexible spaces for entertaining, meditation, work and hobbies and the potential for future multi-generational living. A simple stair, concealed behind an open screen, leads to the second-floor.

The master suite spans the building's width, while other bedrooms enjoy unique treetop views. The wood siding features a classic rainscreen design. The air gap serves three essential functions: first is ventilation and protection for the longevity of the wood, second is an insulating buffer against temperature fluctuations, and third as an effective sound barrier. Two primary entries offer different experiences for approach.

A more formal front entry is reached through an inviting garden space of native plants. A side gate accesses the home between the two buildings under a trellised canopy, acting as a transitional space between inside and out; allowing either direct access to the kitchen or as a gateway to the yard and pool. Throughout the house, a cohesive and calming palette of materials and textures completes the concept.