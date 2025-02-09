Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Australia
  5. Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture

Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture

Save

Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Interior PhotographyCowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 3 of 10Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 4 of 10Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 5 of 10Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Australia
  • Lead Team: Aimee Goodwin, Louis Gadd
  • General Constructing: Becon Constructions
  • Landscape Architecture: Simon Ellis Landscape Architect
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Hamish McIntosh

Text description provided by the architects. The brief was to provide a new competition-grade gymnasium for Cowes Primary School. The design specifically addresses the educational objectives of the school and provides a facility that can be used by the broader community on Phillip Island. The new gymnasium has been designed to accommodate the whole school community and operate in a range of functions.

Save this picture!
Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 9 of 10
© Hamish McIntosh

The school is located in Bunurong Country. After close consultation with the school, school council, and wider community, it was decided to locate the gym adjacent to an area of native bushland called the 'Community Sanctuary'. The connection to landscape was a key driver in the design. It looked to re-establish the school's engagement with the sanctuary, which was previously underutilized. Carefully considered views and connections are provided out to the landscape and to the adjoining pool, always anchoring the building within its immediate surroundings. An external teaching space adjoins the Music Room, nestled into the edge of the Sanctuary, providing an opportunity for students to learn directly within the landscape and emphasize their connection to the country.

Save this picture!
Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 3 of 10
© Hamish McIntosh

Prior to the completion of the new gym, there was only one other public basketball court on the island. The school has established partnerships with local community groups who use the facility outside of school hours. The design provides an easily accessible and identifiable building for the school and wider community. At night, the translucent Danpalon cladding glows, acting as a beacon for those arriving.

Save this picture!
Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Interior Photography
© Hamish McIntosh
Save this picture!
Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 10 of 10
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 4 of 10
© Hamish McIntosh
Save this picture!
Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 6 of 10
© Hamish McIntosh

Architecturally, the building has been designed to settle into the surrounding landscape through neutral and translucent materials which were carefully selected to provide a robust, low-maintenance solution, particularly important in a coastal environment and in a high-impact setting of a school gymnasium. The planning of the building is simple and rational. The double height volume of the court is nestled on the edge of the 'Sanctuary', with a single-storey volume to the north, that houses a kitchen, entry, and change rooms, which serve both the gym and existing pool. The raised floor of the Music Room provides a stage for performing arts, presentations, assemblies, and school functions.

Save this picture!
Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 5 of 10
© Hamish McIntosh

'The outcome is truly remarkable and the attention to detail in the design has not gone unnoticed by students, staff, parents, or members of the broader community. The gymnasium has been seamlessly integrated with its site, bringing a sense of calm and connection. From the initial design, it was clear that Project 12 Architecture understood the site and the school's desire to ensure the facility integrated with, and enhanced existing assets whilst providing a quality learning space.'

Save this picture!
Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 7 of 10
© Hamish McIntosh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Project 12 Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAustralia
Cite: "Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture" 09 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026350/cowes-primary-school-project-12-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags