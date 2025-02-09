Cowes Primary School / Project 12 Architecture

+ 5

Lead Team: Aimee Goodwin, Louis Gadd

General Constructing: Becon Constructions

Landscape Architecture: Simon Ellis Landscape Architect

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. The brief was to provide a new competition-grade gymnasium for Cowes Primary School. The design specifically addresses the educational objectives of the school and provides a facility that can be used by the broader community on Phillip Island. The new gymnasium has been designed to accommodate the whole school community and operate in a range of functions.

The school is located in Bunurong Country. After close consultation with the school, school council, and wider community, it was decided to locate the gym adjacent to an area of native bushland called the 'Community Sanctuary'. The connection to landscape was a key driver in the design. It looked to re-establish the school's engagement with the sanctuary, which was previously underutilized. Carefully considered views and connections are provided out to the landscape and to the adjoining pool, always anchoring the building within its immediate surroundings. An external teaching space adjoins the Music Room, nestled into the edge of the Sanctuary, providing an opportunity for students to learn directly within the landscape and emphasize their connection to the country.

Prior to the completion of the new gym, there was only one other public basketball court on the island. The school has established partnerships with local community groups who use the facility outside of school hours. The design provides an easily accessible and identifiable building for the school and wider community. At night, the translucent Danpalon cladding glows, acting as a beacon for those arriving.

Architecturally, the building has been designed to settle into the surrounding landscape through neutral and translucent materials which were carefully selected to provide a robust, low-maintenance solution, particularly important in a coastal environment and in a high-impact setting of a school gymnasium. The planning of the building is simple and rational. The double height volume of the court is nestled on the edge of the 'Sanctuary', with a single-storey volume to the north, that houses a kitchen, entry, and change rooms, which serve both the gym and existing pool. The raised floor of the Music Room provides a stage for performing arts, presentations, assemblies, and school functions.

'The outcome is truly remarkable and the attention to detail in the design has not gone unnoticed by students, staff, parents, or members of the broader community. The gymnasium has been seamlessly integrated with its site, bringing a sense of calm and connection. From the initial design, it was clear that Project 12 Architecture understood the site and the school's desire to ensure the facility integrated with, and enhanced existing assets whilst providing a quality learning space.'