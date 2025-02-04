Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture

Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Exterior PhotographyMeadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 3 of 15Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 4 of 15Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 5 of 15Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Australia
  • Architects: Project 12 Architecture
  Area:  1270
  Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Derek Swalwell
  • Lead Architects: Aimee Goodwin and Louis Gadd
  • Lead Team: Aimee Goodwin, Louis Gadd
  • General Constructing: Alchemy Construct
  • Landscape Architecture: Simon Ellis Landscape Architect
  • Country: Australia
Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 4 of 15
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Meadows Primary School is a proudly multi-cultural school in Broadmeadow, in Melbourne's northern suburbs. Project 12 was commissioned to create a new 10-classroom building for 200 additional students, that incorporates support spaces, consultation/wellbeing rooms, staff work areas, and student and staff amenities. As part of the project, a range of learning spaces throughout the campus were also upgraded to offer separate classrooms, flexible teaching spaces, and consultation rooms to better meet the school's needs.

Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Derek Swalwell

From day one, Project 12 worked closely with the school to understand the specific academic, social, and emotional requirements of its students and he broader school community to ensure the design and proposed works best support their needs. Consideration was given to 71% of the student population recognized as having English as an Additional Language (EAL), students with refugee status (6%) and limited exposure to formalized schooling, and may have experienced traumatic events in their lives. The design solution included rational, calm, secure learning spaces and way-finding features with sensitivity to acoustics, ample space for the display of visual learning aids, and the ability for classrooms to operate in discreet and collaborative learning modes.

Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Derek Swalwell
Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 15 of 15
Ground Floor Plan - New Classroom Building
Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 3 of 15
© Derek Swalwell
Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Interior Photography
© Derek Swalwell

Project 12 Architecture worked openly, collaboratively, and effectively with the School, VSBA, and consultant team throughout the project, delivering the New Classroom Building in less than six months. The school has been occupying the New Classroom Building since April 2022 with an overwhelming sense of pride in the welcoming spaces for the school and the broader community. The school has confirmed that the new teaching environments are providing calm and positive spaces which are already improving student outcomes, seeing students more engaged and more connected with their peers.

Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 5 of 15
© Derek Swalwell
Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 14 of 15
Ground Floor Plan - Learning Center
Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Image 6 of 15
© Derek Swalwell

'At Meadows Primary School, Project 12 Architecture puts the needs of their client first and foremost – providing a rational and calm architecture that fosters student academic, social, and emotional requirements. In doing so, they have created a simple and elegant outcome that puts the school's needs before design ego. The well-crafted exteriors are balanced with a hard-working internal plan. The corridors quietly delight with playful use of color and natural light. There is integrity in the approach throughout, and the result is highly commendable.'

Meadows Primary School / Project 12 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Derek Swalwell

Project location

Address:Broadmeadows, Victoria, Australia

About this office
Project 12 Architecture
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAustralia
