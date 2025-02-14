Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. France
  5. Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes

Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes

Save

Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes - Interior Photography, Sofa, Shelving, ChairApartement Rhin / minuit architectes - Image 3 of 17Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes - Image 4 of 17Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes - Interior PhotographyApartement Rhin / minuit architectes - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Refurbishment, Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
France
  • Architects: minuit architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  43
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:minuit architectes
  • Lead Architects: Joseph Vincent, Félix Borel, Aliénor Bolelli, Maxime Eon
  • General Constructing: Ouaret Batiment
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes - Interior Photography, Sofa, Shelving, Chair
© minuit architectes
Save this picture!
Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Sink
© minuit architectes

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a former 2-room apartment in a building dating from the 70s, the project involved opening up the entire apartment.

Save this picture!
Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes - Image 3 of 17
© minuit architectes
Save this picture!
Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes - Image 17 of 17
Axonometry
Save this picture!
Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes - Image 8 of 17
© minuit architectes
Save this picture!
Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes - Image 4 of 17
© minuit architectes

The living space becomes a single large room, making the most of the glazed façade. At the same time, the bed, storage units, entrance, and bathroom are placed in a strip at the back of the apartment, hidden behind a succession of curtains.

Save this picture!
Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes - Interior Photography
© minuit architectes

To overcome the problem of air renewal in this mono-oriented typology, and to allow maximum viewing of a single room, the bathroom features an imposing sash window. This creates a direct link with the rest of the living space, allowing air to circulate and sun to shine in the bath on summer days.

Save this picture!
Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes - Interior Photography
© minuit architectes

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
minuit architectes
Office

Materials

WoodFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsFrance
Cite: "Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes" 14 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026321/apartement-rhin-minuit-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags