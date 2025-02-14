Apartement Rhin / minuit architectes

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a former 2-room apartment in a building dating from the 70s, the project involved opening up the entire apartment.

The living space becomes a single large room, making the most of the glazed façade. At the same time, the bed, storage units, entrance, and bathroom are placed in a strip at the back of the apartment, hidden behind a succession of curtains.

To overcome the problem of air renewal in this mono-oriented typology, and to allow maximum viewing of a single room, the bathroom features an imposing sash window. This creates a direct link with the rest of the living space, allowing air to circulate and sun to shine in the bath on summer days.