  3. The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries

In a world flooded with millions of new products and designs each year, identifying and sharing those that truly stand out isn't just important—it's essential. That's the motivation behind the A' Design Awards, a platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding designs and meticulously crafted products. The outcome? Shining a global spotlight on their work, boosting international visibility, and inspiring the next wave of design innovation that not only pushes the boundaries of creativity but also benefits and advances society. Amidst this vast sea of talent, the award elevates extraordinary designs to the surface.

This is the final call to submit your project to one of the world's most prestigious and influential design accolades! The deadline for submission is February 28.

Every year, designers from around the globe gather to have their work recognized and voted on by a distinguished jury of renowned scholars, journalists, and design professionals. There's a place for every background! The diverse design competition categories span the full spectrum of innovation, featuring core categories such as the Good Industrial Design Award, Good Architecture Design Award, Good Product Design Award, Good Communication Design Award, Good Service Design Award, and Good Fashion Design Award. With the ever-expanding scope of design, A' Design Award & Competition participants are encouraged to explore further design categories that align with their creative vision and goals.

The submitted entries will be evaluated by a jury of design experts and a scientific panel who will provide valuable insights and expertise. Participants will benefit from winning the award through feedback, suggestions, and votes, promoting ideas and knowledge. Beyond the recognition, award-winning products and designs are showcased to an international audience at the A' Design Award Gala-Night in Italy. This event includes a physical exhibition, offering an opportunity to connect with other designers and expand professional networks. To ensure lasting visibility, winning works are translated into over 108 languages, featured in the annual yearbook, and highlighted in the World Design Rankings, alongside complimentary subscriptions and listings across various platforms.

Is this a good fit for you? Submit your work for the design award by February 28. The results will be announced on May 1, with the selected winners and outcomes featured in an ArchDaily post. In the meantime, to inspire you, here are some of the winners from the 2023-2024 cycle. Your project could be the next one to be featured!

Nanbu Eye Gymnasium by Li Yang and Xu Haifeng

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 4 of 21
Nanbu Eye Gymnasium. Image © Dong Liang and Zhang Hongge, RAWVISION studio

House D Living Space by Gangrong He

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 5 of 21
House D Living Space. Image © Gangrong He

Dream Forest Elementary School Library by Hsiang Chen Lu

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 6 of 21
Dream Forest Elementary School Library. Image © Hsiang Chen Lu

In Between House by Seyedjalil Mousavi

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 7 of 21
In Between House. Image © Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Wenzhou Christine Wedding Art Center by Antistatics Architecture

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 8 of 21
Wenzhou Christine Wedding Art Center. Image © Dachou Wang

Human Haus Tp Clothing Store by Minusplus Design

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 9 of 21
Human Haus Tp Clothing Store. Image © Minusplus Design

Meland Club Indoor Playground by Li Xiang

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 10 of 21
Meland Club Indoor Playground. Image © X+LIVING

Woyun Platform Public Building by Archermit

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 11 of 21
Woyun Platform Public Building. Image © Arch-Exist

Shenzhen Art Museum New Venue and Library North Branch by KSP Engel and Zhubo Design

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 12 of 21
Shenzhen Art Museum. Image © RAWVISION studio, Qiao Zhong

The Lighthouse Of Wishes Art Installation by Qirui Ma, Zhiyu Long, and Pengxiang Lin

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 1 of 21
The Lighthouse Of Wishes Art Installation. Image © Arch-Exist

Park Lane Complex Sales Center by Nic Lee

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 13 of 21
Park Lane Complex Sales Center. Image © One Thousand Degrees Image

Essence of Time Residential by Tzu-Jou Chou

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 14 of 21
Essence of Time Residential. Image © MD Pursuit

Color Symphony Pavilion by Ho Wang Owen Lam and Pui Sze Kong

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 2 of 21
Color Symphony Pavilion. Image © Ho Wang Owen LAM

Wsc Sports Commercial Offices by Vered Gindi

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 15 of 21
Wsc Sports. Image © Shai Epstein

Sheerin Pavilion Exhibition by PMT Partners Ltd.

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 16 of 21
Sheerin Pavilion Exhibition. Image © Zhaoliang Qin

FoodX Poznan Restaurant by Modelina

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 17 of 21
FoodX Poznan Restaurant. Image © Patryk Lewinski

Skyline Bay Community Center by Ye Liren

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 18 of 21
Skyline Bay Community Center. Image © Shrimp Studio

Modelhane Office by Podna Architects

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 19 of 21
Modelhane Office . Image © Kadir Asnaz

Norm Hotel by Hayato Ishii

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 20 of 21
Norm Hotel. Image © Taishiro Sato

Yueji Diffuse Space Meditation Room by Haibo Liu

The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries - Image 21 of 21
Yueji Diffuse Space Meditation Room. Image © Shenghui

The countdown has started. Register your work by February 28. Remember, winners will be announced on May 1.

For more information about the awards, visit What is A' Design Award.

