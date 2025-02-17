The Countdown Is On! A’ Design Awards & Competition: Last Call for Entries

In a world flooded with millions of new products and designs each year, identifying and sharing those that truly stand out isn't just important—it's essential. That's the motivation behind the A' Design Awards, a platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding designs and meticulously crafted products. The outcome? Shining a global spotlight on their work, boosting international visibility, and inspiring the next wave of design innovation that not only pushes the boundaries of creativity but also benefits and advances society. Amidst this vast sea of talent, the award elevates extraordinary designs to the surface.

This is the final call to submit your project to one of the world's most prestigious and influential design accolades! The deadline for submission is February 28.

Every year, designers from around the globe gather to have their work recognized and voted on by a distinguished jury of renowned scholars, journalists, and design professionals. There's a place for every background! The diverse design competition categories span the full spectrum of innovation, featuring core categories such as the Good Industrial Design Award, Good Architecture Design Award, Good Product Design Award, Good Communication Design Award, Good Service Design Award, and Good Fashion Design Award. With the ever-expanding scope of design, A' Design Award & Competition participants are encouraged to explore further design categories that align with their creative vision and goals.

The submitted entries will be evaluated by a jury of design experts and a scientific panel who will provide valuable insights and expertise. Participants will benefit from winning the award through feedback, suggestions, and votes, promoting ideas and knowledge. Beyond the recognition, award-winning products and designs are showcased to an international audience at the A' Design Award Gala-Night in Italy. This event includes a physical exhibition, offering an opportunity to connect with other designers and expand professional networks. To ensure lasting visibility, winning works are translated into over 108 languages, featured in the annual yearbook, and highlighted in the World Design Rankings, alongside complimentary subscriptions and listings across various platforms.

Is this a good fit for you? Submit your work for the design award by February 28. The results will be announced on May 1, with the selected winners and outcomes featured in an ArchDaily post. In the meantime, to inspire you, here are some of the winners from the 2023-2024 cycle. Your project could be the next one to be featured!

Nanbu Eye Gymnasium by Li Yang and Xu Haifeng

House D Living Space by Gangrong He

Dream Forest Elementary School Library by Hsiang Chen Lu

In Between House by Seyedjalil Mousavi

Wenzhou Christine Wedding Art Center by Antistatics Architecture

Human Haus Tp Clothing Store by Minusplus Design

Meland Club Indoor Playground by Li Xiang

Woyun Platform Public Building by Archermit

Shenzhen Art Museum New Venue and Library North Branch by KSP Engel and Zhubo Design

The Lighthouse Of Wishes Art Installation by Qirui Ma, Zhiyu Long, and Pengxiang Lin

Park Lane Complex Sales Center by Nic Lee

Essence of Time Residential by Tzu-Jou Chou

Color Symphony Pavilion by Ho Wang Owen Lam and Pui Sze Kong

Wsc Sports Commercial Offices by Vered Gindi

Sheerin Pavilion Exhibition by PMT Partners Ltd.

FoodX Poznan Restaurant by Modelina

Skyline Bay Community Center by Ye Liren

Modelhane Office by Podna Architects

Norm Hotel by Hayato Ishii

Yueji Diffuse Space Meditation Room by Haibo Liu

The countdown has started. Register your work by February 28. Remember, winners will be announced on May 1.

For more information about the awards, visit What is A' Design Award.