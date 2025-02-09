Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Educational Architecture
  France
  Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes

Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes

Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Image 2 of 28Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Exterior PhotographyFinkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Image 4 of 28Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Image 5 of 28

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
France
  Architects: rhb architectes
  Area:  2524
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:Florry Simons, Cloudy Prod
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DELABIE, Arkoslight, Duravit, BATIFER, BRUGMAN, DPC, Deltalight, Fermob, Forbo, Formica, Gerflor, HUECK, INCLASS, INTRALIGHTNING, Isover, Knauf, MAESTRIAAQUASTRIA MAT, MALERBA, Performance in Lightning, Porcher
  Lead Architects: Julien Rouby, Julie Hemmerlé, Nicolas Brigand
  Lead Team: rhb architectes
  Quantity Surveying: ECHOES
  Structural: SIB ETUDES, SEDIME
  Mechanical: SOLARES BAUEN
  Acoustic: DB SILENCE
  Electrical: ID
  Other: ES SERVICES ENERGETIQUES, SAS BIM
  Landscape Architecture: KUBLER
  Country: France
Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Image 2 of 28
© Cloudy Prod

Text description provided by the architects. The extension project of Finkwiller School takes place at the heart of a heterogeneous urban environment, remarkable for its strong cultural and architectural identity. The school, whose construction dates back to the 1960s, is set in close proximity to important historical elements, such as the historic stone wall circling the playground, the nearby famous Ponts Couverts, and the river Ill.

Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Florry Simons
Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Image 25 of 28
Ground Floor Plan
Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Exterior Photography
© Florry Simons

The project is designed with respect to the existing architectural heritage. The extension, which most notably houses a cafeteria intended for the children of the nursery and primary school, is implanted along Finkwiller Street and acts as a common interface between both schools, highlighted by a patio. The concept is to create a layered piece of architecture that "emerges" from the playground. These layers shift from one another to subtly weave the link between both school buildings. The overall architectural expression aims to be porous and largely vegetated.

Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Image 4 of 28
© Florry Simons

The cafeterias are positioned on the ground floor, benefiting from several diverse views of the exterior. On the first floor, a hall articulates the existing primary school with the program positioned in the extension. It grants views on both interior and exterior areas via double heights. The multifunctional room appears as an emergence in the project, easily visible from Finkwiller Street. The activities which take place in the room are showcased through a generous glass façade. Finally, the covered courtyard offers a transition between the interior spaces and the playground. The structure also functions as a terrace arranged for a vegetable garden, accessible from the school playground.

Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Florry Simons
Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Image 27 of 28
Section
Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Image 5 of 28
© Florry Simons

The structure above the playground creates multiple layers at different levels, offering ample sun protection. Glass surfaces have roller blinds linked to weather sensors. Natural ventilation is provided through air inlets and roof windows for efficient airflow. The playground has a minimal asphalt perimeter for accessibility and safety. The rest is made of permeable surfaces that absorb rain. A vegetated mound separates the asphalt from the play area, with vegetable gardens along it. A paved lawn marks the boundary near the school.

Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes - Exterior Photography
© Cloudy Prod

Project location

Address:1 Rue de la Question, 67000, Strasbourg, France

About this office
rhb architectes
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance

Materials and Tags

"Finkwiller School Group / rhb architectes" 09 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

