Unlocking Sustainable Architecture with Wood-Based Materials

Save this picture! The path of recycled wood leads to new high-quality wood-based materials via innovative processes. Image: © Anna Bauer

Sustainability has been deeply rooted in EGGER's corporate DNA since 1961. Long before it became a global imperative, Fritz Egger Sr. recognized the immense value of wood and laid the foundation for a business model built on responsible resource use. Working in closed cycles is a central element of the corporate philosophy. The wood-based material specialist gives the valuable resource of wood many lives and assumes comprehensive economic, ecological and social responsibility.

Innovation on the way to Net Zero by 2050

EGGER is committed to climate protection, pursuing the ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and is investing heavily in the future. The EGGER Net Zero strategy includes a wide range of measures to reduce the carbon footprint, including the global expansion of renewable energy generation. EGGER already obtains 69% of its energy from renewable sources, with wood residues from the production processes in the biomass power plants serving as a significant source of energy. The company is also driving forward the cascading use of wood and the use of recycled wood in its products. These measures illustrate EGGER's commitment to a sustainable and future-orientated energy supply.

A masterplan against resource scarcity

EGGER minimizes additional transport emissions by having its own sawmill in Brilon (DE) and integrating the resulting sawmill by-products into the manufacturing of wood-based materials. Recycled wood is fed back into production and re-used for as long as possible before it is used for energy recovery. In addition, the company continues to invest in the cascading use of wood in order to turn changing wood qualities and damaged wood into opportunities. EGGER's efforts are focussed on working with its partners to develop ideas for the optimal use of the variation in wood qualities and the damaged wood caused by storms or droughts.

A central part of this: maintaining long-term partnerships with local wood suppliers within a 150-kilometer radius of their plants. Through a comprehensive network of 3,700 partner companies that supply roundwood, sawmill by-products and recycled wood, EGGER guarantees sustainable procurement for sustainable forest management and sustainable forest reorganization. The company relies on digital tools for efficient process design to meet new requirements.

Regional and sustainable practices on a global scale

The company attaches great importance to using natural resources sparingly and maximizing the proportion of secondary raw materials. The combination of material quality and sustainability is of central importance in order to manufacture high-quality and ecologically responsible products. By emphasizing the correct sorting of wood and the increased use of recycled wood, EGGER demonstrates its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Regional production in a global context and the use of recycled materials underline the company's efforts to minimize its ecological footprint. EGGER's dedication to the recyclability of its products further supports its commitment to a circular economy. These sustainable practices highlight EGGER's role as a leading wood-based material specialist, dedicated to environmentally conscious and future-focused production.

To achieve its goals, the company relies on a combination of the following measures:

Transparency:

All products leave traces on the climate. EGGER discloses the environmental footprint of its products and uses the data for continuous improvements.

All products leave traces on the climate. EGGER discloses the environmental footprint of its products and uses the data for continuous improvements. Renewable energy:

Climate protection is the most urgent task of our time. EGGER is pursuing the Net Zero target by 2050 and is investing massively in the future.

Climate protection is the most urgent task of our time. EGGER is pursuing the Net Zero target by 2050 and is investing massively in the future. Sustainable forest management:

Sustainably managed forests store the most carbon. EGGER utilizes the valuable resource wood responsibly and in multiple stages.

Sustainably managed forests store the most carbon. EGGER utilizes the valuable resource wood responsibly and in multiple stages. Circular economy:

Closed cycles extend the utilization of the resource wood. EGGER mainly uses wood from the circular economy that has already had several lives.

Closed cycles extend the utilization of the resource wood. EGGER mainly uses wood from the circular economy that has already had several lives. Job Opportunities:

Employees are the most valuable part of the family business. EGGER offers secure jobs and long-term development opportunities.

Employees are the most valuable part of the family business. EGGER offers secure jobs and long-term development opportunities. Green Industry:

Digitalization helps to manufacture products effectively and sustainably. EGGER relies on the best industrial basis and new ideas.

Discover how EGGER enacts and develops sustainable business practices here.