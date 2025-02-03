Valle d’Aosta University Campus / Mario Cucinella Architects

+ 14

Lead Team: Mario Cucinella, Giulio Desiderio, Donato Labella, Michele Olivieri

Design Team: Fabrizio Bonatti, Lucrezia Rendace, Julissa Gutarra, Nada Balestri, David Hirsh, Rigoberto Arambula, Luca Stramigioli, Davide Stolfi, Giulia Pentella, Alberto Bruno, Yuri Costantini

Architecture Offices: Studio Pession Associato, Tetrastudio, Studio Rosset e Associati

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sintecna Srl

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Golder Associates, Metec & Saggese, Energy Services

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Giuseppe Amaro

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Recovering a site for new cultural activities - Located in a central area near Aosta's historic center, MCA's project focuses on conserving and repurposing the existing main buildings of the former Testafochi Barracks, and the construction of a university campus. Whilst the project is strongly recognizable as a landmark in present-day Aosta, it respects the plan arrangement of the original system but revolutionizes the whole area by opening it up to the city. The buildings are designed to contain spaces for teaching and shared activities for the various faculties, which can accommodate approximately 2000 students. The new project enhances cultural activities by expanding the heritage of green areas and integrating them to form a system that passes across the city.

Contemporary architecture that collaborates with the landscape - The project for the new university campus in Aosta exemplifies how it is possible to conceive of contemporary architecture that collaborates with the landscape and the climate. Our choice of the iceberg as an inspiration for the project is not an arbitrary or a merely formal gesture. On one hand, its colors and features establish a strong link with the snow-covered alpine landscape, departing from the austere rigidity of the former military barracks. On the other hand, they give rise to a form that guarantees excellent energy performance. Within the university, there is a focus on an organizational model in which the new building, inspired by the structural patterns observed in plant organisms, possesses its own inherent functional autonomy.

The former Zerboglio Building - The project comprises four above-ground levels (ground floor, first, second, and third floor) and two basement levels. Where the facades are close to the teaching spaces, they gradually become less dense from the first level upwards. This variation in the geometric features and the materials used depends on the level and orientation and optimizes the penetration and modulation of natural daylight. On the other hand, where the facade is adjacent to the main university square, the skin is deformed and compacted so that it integrates as much as possible, effectively transforming a part of the facade of the new building into an element of urban embellishment.

The functions of the former Zerboglio Building - The cafeteria and the entrance to the Main Hall were deliberately placed on the ground floor near the ends. This decision enhances access to the square by making the ground floor visually and physically "permeable". There are teaching rooms at all the above-ground levels, all looking towards the city. All the plant rooms, service ducts, and maintenance spaces are at the basement levels, together with a number of educational functions. Two computer laboratories are at level -1. They receive natural daylight and ventilation from a large patio/courtyard excavated out of the large surface of the piazza, next to the new building. The Main Hall, which seats up to 176 people, is at level -2. Opening up this previously enclosed site to the city means not just uncovering its historical military significance but also providing the city with new spaces for sharing and living.

The facade system - In terms of the building's recognisability and its interaction with the external spaces, the facade system is undoubtedly the most defining element. This system is handled differently on the city-facing side as opposed to the side facing the piazza. On the piazza side, adjacent to the circulation spaces, a framed enclosure was created, consisting of metal strips and horizontal boxes made from Betacryl acrylic stone. These elements form the supporting structure for the glazed and opaque sections of the facade, while also acting as an effective solar screening system. The structure of the building consists of large reinforced concrete floors supported on a series of reinforced concrete walls. As well as enabling the creation of spacious areas without the need for supporting elements, this solution also provided an advantage in how the classrooms are positioned.

Environmental strategies - Analyzing the typical climatic conditions of the location was fundamental for constructing a climate-responsive building. By identifying the potential of the site and such critical issues as sun paths, shadow dynamics, and exposure to the prevailing winds, we designed a solution that provides effective protection against extreme weather conditions whilst exploiting the environmental resources to support its operation. Our analysis of solar radiation at the site showed that it was shaded by the southern slope of the valley, particularly in winter. Optimisation of the form therefore suggested a solution in which the presence of the new buildings only minimally affects the amount of sunlight falling on the surrounding buildings, if at all. The high daily and seasonal temperature fluctuations, combined with the factors mentioned above, guided us to design volumetric shapes that maximize compactness and are very well thermally insulated. The integrated design of the enclosures and building services will ensure that the buildings have low energy consumption while simultaneously utilizing renewable sources.