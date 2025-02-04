Vedic Vidya Kendra Retreat Center / Shanmugam Associates

+ 23

Educational Architecture • India Architects: Shanmugam Associates

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 175000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Denis Amirtharaj

Lead Architects: A Shanmugam, Raja Krishnan D, Santhosh Shanmugam

Lead Team: Ramya Sankara Raman, Balasubramani

Design Team: Suriya Kumar, Sofia Nathan, Surya Narayaen

Technical Team: Hanush Praveen

Landscape Architecture: Earthscapes

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Alfa Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: D&D Consultants

General Constructing: Dhara Constructions

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Shanmugam Associates

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Vedic Vidya Kendra is one of a kind integrated Vedic spiritual center located in Puducherry. The vision of Arya Samaj Society, Chennai was to create an integrated spiritual center that has its founding principles around philosophical teachings of Swami Dayanand Saraswati Ji and Vedic learnings. The Kendra Vedic offers a retreat in the short and long term by providing a platform for inner calling and reflection.

The architecture has been created with earthy and raw character in construction, offers meditative spaces, integrates with the exterior green environment, and invokes a spiritual calmness across Kendra. Subsequently, the programs evolved comprised of the following:

Gurukul: Connecting back to the traditional Indian educational method of Guru (teacher) - Sishya (Student), the Gurukul here is akin to residential monasteries exhibiting intellectual and spiritual growth. Its layout promotes interaction, with semi-open spaces that blur boundaries between indoors and outdoors, encouraging fluidity and contemplation.

Vanaprastha: A sanctuary for spiritual retreat, this zone is designed to evoke introspection and peace. The interplay of natural light and shadow here is intentional, guiding occupants into deeper contemplation. With about 52 Kutir (Cottages) each designed to augment one's spiritual purpose, the Vanaprastha is an abode for 50-75 aged ashramites.

CENTRAL COURT – Bhojanalaya: Saatvik Bhojan (Food) is prepared in the central kitchen and served in Bhojanayalaya where residents are encouraged to sit on the floor and eat. Plate/ hand washing for residents, food disposal, and storage are all deftly planned for.

Yagnashaala: The heart of the entire campus is the Yangashalla where daily Yagna (Fire) is performed amidst reverberations of Vedic chants. Positioned along the sacred axis and facing true east of the entire campus in the open circumambulatory courtyard, the Yagnashalla is a symbol of unity and communal harmony. The courtyard is a modern interpretation of traditional Indian spatial planning, encouraging natural ventilation, social interaction, and quiet reflection. Yoga is conducted daily in the courtyard.

Administrative facilities are positioned right at entry comprising the reception, Sahitya Nidhi (library), and Vidya Niketan (learning centers) with their respective private gardens. The Sabha Mandap (multi-purpose hall) caters to discourses, cultural activities, and learning. A designated area for Jal Neti (Nasal Cleansing) located centrally, a meditation hall (Dhyaan Gruha), dormitories (Shivir Nivas) for visiting guests, and seva gruha (Service quarters) for residential support staff are some of the additional support features in the Kendra. These supporting functions, while remaining unobtrusive, allow other spaces to flourish and fulfill their purpose.

Landscaping has been integrated within the overall planning of the Kendra. Meditative gardens across the property, herbal garden along the western walkway, private gardens adjoining the learning centers, traditional sports arenas dedicated for mallyudh and mallakhamb, reflexology pavers sprucing up senses, activated rooftop multi-sport arena, a 750m landscaped peripheral walkway and outdoor gym within the Vanasprastha catering to elderly are some highlights focussing around holistic development and wellbeing of its occupants. Vedic Vidya Kendra is designed to enhance the process of self-learning, discovery, well-being, and growth. The material, spaces, and every form have been designed to embody values of education, spirituality, and community.