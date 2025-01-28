Redefining Compact Living: Meet the €40,000 Winner of the Kingspan-Buildner Microhome Competition

In the world of architecture, competitions often serve as platforms for creativity, experimentation, and problem-solving. For Daniel Rojas, Founding Partner of Wandrian Studios, winning the 2023-2024 MICROHOME competition, sponsored by Buildner and Kingspan, was a transformative moment. His project, Urban Residential Pods, addresses the global housing crisis by reimagining vacant office spaces as compact, sustainable homes.

Rojas' design strikes a balance between innovation, functionality, and sustainability, offering a glimpse into how architecture can address some of today's most pressing challenges. As the next edition of the competition approaches, Rojas shares insights into his winning project and offers advice to future participants.

Visit the MICROHOME competition site for details in the open 2025 edition and to register before the deadline on February 13.

Urban Residential Pods: Rethinking Vacant Spaces

Rojas' winning design proposes Urban Residential Pods, compact living units that fit within repurposed office buildings. Each pod includes essential amenities—a bathroom, kitchen, laundry station, queen bed, and a flexible living space—while integrating semi-private outdoor areas for comfort.

One standout feature is the off-site prefabrication system, which allows the pods to be efficiently constructed, transported, and assembled. This approach not only addresses housing shortages but also breathes new life into underutilized urban spaces.

"This project was a response to two critical issues: the global housing shortage and the growing number of vacant office buildings," explains Rojas. "We aimed to create a practical, sustainable, and affordable solution that could adapt to urban environments worldwide."

The Design Philosophy of Wandrian Studios

Founded in 2018 by Rojas and his wife, Kimberly Kolkovich, Wandrian Studios blends expertise in interior design and architecture to deliver creative, functional solutions. "Our goal is to elevate each project by celebrating existing conditions while addressing the client's goals with both creativity and pragmatism," says Rojas. While their work typically focuses on the residential and hospitality sectors, the studio's adaptability has enabled them to explore diverse projects, such as the MICROHOME competition.

Tackling the MICROHOME Brief: A Strong Thesis

For Rojas, a key to success in design competitions is clarity of vision. "To win, you need a strong thesis," he explains. The MICROHOME competition's broad brief, focused on sustainability, efficiency, and affordability, encouraged participants to identify specific challenges. Rojas and his team zeroed in on repurposing empty office spaces, a challenge informed by his experience as an architect in New York City.

"Repurposing office buildings involves unique challenges—floor plate depths, floor-to-floor heights, and ADA requirements, to name a few," he says. "Our strategy was to develop general principles that could apply globally, ensuring flexibility and scalability."

Balancing Constraints with Creative Vision

The MICROHOME brief limited designs to 25 m², pushing participants to think creatively about compact living. Rojas approached this constraint as an opportunity. "We developed a modular system that provided basic living components while leaving space flexible for various uses—sleeping, eating, and relaxing," he explains. "Simplicity and user control were essential."

The design also emphasized sustainability, using prefabricated modules constructed with environmentally responsible materials. Inspired by modular office booths, the pods prioritize ease of assembly, transportability, and minimal environmental impact.

The Impact of Winning

Winning the MICROHOME competition has been a pivotal moment for Wandrian Studios. "On a personal level, it's humbling to be recognized among such incredible talent," says Rojas. "For our studio, this recognition has brought international visibility and new opportunities. We've even been approached to adapt our design for temporary housing solutions in disaster-affected areas."

Rojas adds that the competition has deepened the studio's commitment to sustainability. "Sustainability is now more integral to our practice than ever before. It's not just a feature—it's a guiding principle."

Advice for Future Participants

As the MICROHOME 2025 competition gears up, Rojas encourages architects to embrace the challenge. "Start with a strong thesis and focus on solving a specific problem," he advises. "Build a compelling narrative and make it concise. And don't underestimate the importance of clear, thoughtful drawings."

He emphasizes that even for those who don't win, the competition is a valuable experience. "Competitions sharpen your design process, enhance teamwork, and help you grow as a designer. It's about pushing boundaries and learning from the journey."

The MICROHOME 2025 Competition, organized by Buildner and sponsored by Kingspan, offers a €100,000 prize fund to celebrate innovative, sustainable solutions for compact housing. Open to professionals and students alike, the competition challenges participants to design a modular, energy-efficient microhome with a maximum footprint of 25 m².

Key objectives include:

Innovation and Functionality: Combining usability, aesthetics, and technology. Sustainability: Incorporating environmentally responsible materials and energy-efficient systems. Affordability: Making microhomes accessible to diverse populations. Adaptability: Designing for various urban, rural, or off-grid settings.

Prize Structure:

1st Prize: €40,000

2nd Prize: €20,000

3rd Prize: €10,000

Buildner Student Award: €10,000

Sustainability Award: €10,000

Kingspan Award: €10,000

Competition Details

Registration Deadline: February 13, 2025

Submission Deadline: March 18, 2025

Winners Announced: April 29, 2025

Jury Panel

Featuring renowned architects and sustainability experts from firms like Snøhetta, Zaha Hadid Architects, and MAD Architects.

Redefine Compact Living

The MICROHOME competition is your opportunity to showcase bold, innovative solutions for compact housing. Whether you're an experienced architect or an emerging talent, this is your chance to gain global recognition and contribute to the future of sustainable housing.

Visit the MICROHOME site for details and registration. Push boundaries, inspire change, and redefine what's possible in compact living.

