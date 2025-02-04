N26 Residence / WARchitect

+ 14

Houses • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: MWArchitects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 752 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Rungkit Charoenwat

Lead Architects: Thawin Harnboonseth

Text description provided by the architects. This land measures 282 square meters and is accessible from a road on two sides. The house across the street belongs to a family member. Therefore, they wanted it to be accessible from both sides. It is interesting how the large plot of land compared to the usable area of this 750 square-meter-house is managed. From this context, we thought of an open house like a resort in the shape of an L, crisscrossing the upper and lower floors to provide dimension and have glass at open corners for enjoying nature as much as possible. The vacant area around the house has been landscaped with various gardens for freshness. It makes use of two side roads, providing access from the back of the house through a drive-in car park that accommodates up to 4 cars and access from the front of the house by walk.

If the homeowner accesses the house from the front and passes through the archway, it will reveal a panoramic view of the entire home. The house's unique architectural language is a C-shaped box with a C-Channel steel exterior for a cool and sharp feel. It is filled with teak wood, which gives it a warm and conflicting feeling. The ground floor's C-shaped box, which protrudes into the yard like a swimming pool, has a workout room and office. The view from inside the office has a corner mirror, which is another best angles of the house. The C-shaped box on the second floor is the master bedroom that extends 6 meters from the main structure, floating on a large swimming pool. This architectural language is energetic and unambiguous.

This futuristic work will greatly enhance the impression of visitors. You will notice the swimming pool and the bulk of the master bedroom projecting significantly from the side as you approach the main balcony. With the big trees encircling the red sage tree in the center of the river, the composition is exquisitely precise.

The main living room of this house is open with parallel glass on both sides and large sliding doors that can be opened to let in the breeze. The front of the house has a smooth lawn and rock garden with large trees placed to go well with the swimming pool. There is also an open grass area for children. The garden behind the house is very natural with a waterfall and various plants. As for the view from inside the house through a single flight of stairs, it provides a beautiful and impressive picture frame with natural light changing with the seasons.

The back of the TV and the pantry are decorated with elegant bookmat stones, especially behind the TV which is double volume with a selection of 3 pairs of bookmat stones with a seamless pattern. The floor, ceiling, and walls of this house, both inside and outside, are mostly all made of real wood because it is a business owned by the homeowner's family.