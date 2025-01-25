Liangxi Medical Equipment Industrial Park / UDG About Studio

+ 33

Chief Architect: Chen Weipeng

Design Team: Wang Qian, Sun Jiagege, Lu Yi, Li Siyan, Zeng Yuming, Lin Lei, Liu Yining, Zhu Li, Cheng Wei

Project Management: UDG Urban Renewal Design Research Institute

Management Team: Xuan Lei, Tang Binbin, Guo Lichan

Epc And Construction Drawing Design: China Construction Second Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd

Design Team: Li Xiaoqiang, Xiao Tai, Zhao Zhilong, Zhang Xiaoqing, Li Xiaofeng, Deng Longjun, Zhu Shizhong, Li Zhiliang

Design Consulting: China Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd

Consulting Team: Li Donghui, Zhou Jing, Lv Gang, Jiang Juan, Song Hanyu, Wu Xueyi, Peng Lei, Gong Xudong, You Jie, Cao Jiawei, Zhang Qingnan, Lai Fei, Wang Xiaoye, Zhong Lu

Curtain Wall: Jiangsu Hengshang Energy Conservation Technology Co., Ltd Zhu Zhanzhong

Client: Wuxi Liangxi Industrial Development Group Co., Ltd

City: Wuxi

Country: China

1.Background

Liangxi Medical Industrial Park is located on the banks of the Grand Canal, positioning itself as a comprehensive medical device industrial park that integrates manufacturing, processing, research and development, and exhibition. After completion, it will promote the development of related industrial clusters and assist Wuxi in forging an "industrial city core" and high-quality development. As the first industrial high-rise project in an industrial area, designers hope that the new building can not only meet basic functions, but also present the style of the times, promoting the upgrading of the area.

2. Innovation of Pattern

Adhering to the concept of "efficient development and innovative modes", the project has innovated the transportation routes. Two factories are planned in a narrow base, one focusing on production and manufacturing, and the other on supporting research and development. The two are connected by exterior walls, presenting a mechanical overall form. There are rotating ramps on both sides of the factory building, which can be used for medium-sized trucks to directly transport goods to each floor. Compared with the traditional vertical transportation method that only uses freight elevators, it improves the accessibility of each floor and avoids the value loss caused by high-rise buildings. Cars also use this ramp to park on the roof, reducing basement excavation and accelerating construction progress.

3. The Beauty of Industry

Architecture aims to embody the unique beauty of industry and present a clean and transparent modern temperament. The design adopts the techniques of geometric comparison and material comparison, pursuing the true expression of structure and construction. The slope changes with the passage of time, creating a rich and diverse array of light and shadow. The Canal Window adopts T-shaped refined steel columns without beams horizontally, highlighting the transparent and bright effect. The park does not have walls, and a leisure staircase is set up on the side facing the city to provide a good public space for the area. The rooftop parking lot and activity platform offer a panoramic view of the canal, creating a relaxed and enjoyable outdoor activity space for users. The combination of night view and suspended ceiling design creates a "sixth facade" that highlights a sense of technology and futurism. The lifting platforms on each floor are set up in conjunction with the facade frame. The freight channel is painted in different colors, effectively enhancing its recognizability.