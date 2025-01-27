Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Clay House / Studio 163 Architects

Clay House / Studio 163 Architects

Save

Clay House / Studio 163 Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete, Garden, CourtyardClay House / Studio 163 Architects - Interior PhotographyClay House / Studio 163 Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodClay House / Studio 163 Architects - Interior Photography, WoodClay House / Studio 163 Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
United Kingdom
  • Architects: Studio 163 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Peter Molloy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Clayworks, Forcrete, Maxlight
  • Lead Architects: Lea Grange
  • Structural Engineer: Ed Watsons Structure
  • Design Team: Studio 163 Architects
  • Country: United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Clay House / Studio 163 Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete, Garden, Courtyard
© Peter Molloy

Text description provided by the architects. When Studio 163 were approached to transform this ground-floor one-bedroom flat in Kentish Town into a bright and modern two-bedroom flat, it was a very dark and damp space which lacked flow and visual connection. The bedroom and bathroom were both at the rear of the property with the kitchen and living room space at the front. This created the awkward result of having to walk through the bedroom to reach the garden. It was very important to the architects that the new space reflects the character of the client and her way of living - to create a space for entertaining and socializing as well as a peaceful garden for this aspiring landscape designer. She was also very mindful of repurposing what she had and making sustainable choices.

Save this picture!
Clay House / Studio 163 Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
© Peter Molloy
Save this picture!
Clay House / Studio 163 Architects - Image 11 of 16
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Clay House / Studio 163 Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Peter Molloy

The property had a lot of constraints - namely boundary issues with neighbours and the flat above, overlooking and overshadowing concerns and being in a Conservation Area. The priority was for maximising space and natural light while using the garden as an extension of the flat by bridging the connection between the inside and out. It became apparent that with a simple side extension, we could open up the plan, and retain the existing rear extension but improve it thermally and visually. Studio 163 brought the living space to the rear and bedrooms towards the front of the flat, essentially flipping the original layout of the flat and adding a bedroom. This created a strong connection with the garden, increased by the use of a large pivot door. The microcement wetroom and WC have been positioned as two "pods" at the centre on either side of the main circulation, but the use of the courtyard enables natural light to reach further into the plan and ensure a look out onto the outdoors from all the rooms.

Save this picture!
Clay House / Studio 163 Architects - Interior Photography
© Peter Molloy
Save this picture!
Clay House / Studio 163 Architects - Image 13 of 16
Section 1
Save this picture!
Clay House / Studio 163 Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Shelving
© Peter Molloy

A lot of work has been done to increase the breathability of the skin of the building. This was mainly done by using a sustainable and naturally porous material which helps regulate humidity. The use of clay plaster externally adds warmth to the home while complementing the existing brickwork, using a natural palette which picks up the tones of London stock bricks of the surrounding terrace, blending seamlessly the existing and the new together. We deliberately chose different colours for the three piers and the band above the opus, marking the boundary between the ground floor and the existing flat above.

Save this picture!
Clay House / Studio 163 Architects - Image 7 of 16
© Peter Molloy
Save this picture!
Clay House / Studio 163 Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop
© Peter Molloy

As in most London flats, the lack of storage space has meant that the new bespoke joinery had to work very hard to provide shelf spaces as well as hide items such as a boiler and utility space. The oak, which is the prevalent material in the spaces, adds warmth to the home while helping to further the connection with the garden. The landscape scheme which was also designed by us was about offering different areas and layers to the space with planting framing the view. A sense of calm is achieved by this as well as the use of gravel like in zen gardens and clay plaster which is again present here on the planters. The extension is materially and formally grounded and understands its context.

Save this picture!
Clay House / Studio 163 Architects - Image 6 of 16
© Peter Molloy

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio 163 Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Clay House / Studio 163 Architects" 27 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026129/clay-house-studio-163-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags