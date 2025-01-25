Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyAteliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, GlassAteliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, ShelvingAteliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, ShelvingAteliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Gallery, Restoration, Cultural Interiors
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Architects: MOBIO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4166 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Reverbo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ALMAD, Cinex, San Marcenaria, Thor Iluminação
  • Lead Architect: Gabriel Castro
Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Reverbo

O Ateliê de Cerâmica” is a gallery located in the heart of Belo Horizonte, near Praça da Liberdade, in a 1950s house. The restoration and interior design project was carried out by the firm MOBIO Arquitetura, led by architect Gabriel Castro, with contributions from ceramic artists Flávia Soares, Daniel Romeiro, and Luiza Soares, who were responsible for the landscaping.

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Reverbo

Aiming to re-signify the historical heritage by reintegrating the building into the city and updating its spaces for contemporary use, the project highlights the collective’s original work, which includes utilitarian ceramic objects, original furniture pieces, and artistic projects. The site also houses a café and MOBIO Arquitetura’s headquarters.

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Reverbo

The building is listed and was designed in 1950 by the trio of architects from Minas Gerais—Walter Machado, Jeferson Lodi, and Suzy de Melo—as the residence of Gilda Falci and Milton Mourão.

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood
© Reverbo

Its original design echoes the vocabulary of the first phase of Brazilian Modernism and explores the plastic potential of reinforced concrete through the curves of the wavy canopy that marks the facade and the vaulted slab ceiling of the main hall.

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Image 31 of 40
Plan - Ground floor

The building’s restoration involved recovering the peroba-do-campo hardwood, terrazzo, and glass-tile flooring, rehabilitating the iron frames, restoring the original woodwork, and restoring and complementing the original lighting fixtures. Several interventions were also approved by the Belo Horizonte Heritage Directorate, including the demolition of the wall that once concealed the house, replaced by a lightweight metal fence that allows for a generous opening and ensures visual permeability when closed.

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Shelving, Chair
© Reverbo

The internal courtyard, a strategic space with lush landscaping, integrates with the gallery and café through its many window openings, allowing for circulation and ventilation. A metal pergola was installed to support climbing plants that form a trellis for protecting the northwestern facade.

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Reverbo

In the amoeboid-shaped pool, the deepest level was evened out with the addition of a wooden deck installed over the original tiles, transforming the basin into informal seating used for small events hosted by O Ateliê de Cerâmica.

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving
© Reverbo

For the Gallery, neutral modular furniture was designed with strategic dimensions to serve as multi-purpose, complementary pieces. A rectangular module, for example, can accommodate three exhibition heights: a medium platform, a table, or a totem. Meanwhile, the round modules expand the possibilities of composition that arise with each setup.

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Countertop
© Reverbo

Additionally, there is a modular shelving system made of aluminum and glass with built-in lighting, and a collection of Brazilian designer furniture by figures such as Percival Lafer, Sergio Rodrigues and Jorge Jabour Mauá. These pieces complement the exhibition surfaces and shape the spaces enjoyed by visitors.

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Glass
© Reverbo

The new landscaping includes tropical species such as heliconias, monsteras, philodendrons, and purple yam, strategically planted according to the sunlight conditions in each area of the house to create green masses both for sun protection and ornamentation.

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Reverbo

Taking on a listed building, restoring it, and occupying it commercially updates and imbues new meaning to the spaces. This initiative demonstrates the potential for repurposing historically private properties. Through a respectful revitalization that both modernizes and enhances, the building is reintegrated into the city and made available for public enjoyment.

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Image 33 of 40
Section BB

In this new scenario, O Ateliê de Cerâmica also positions itself as a cultural space in Belo Horizonte by promoting events such as “Conversation with the Author” with Francesco Perrotta on Lina Bo Bardi’s biography. By merging historical heritage with exhibitions and cultural events focused on design and ceramics, the collective invites visitors to immerse themselves in the themes of traditional craft and contemporary art.

Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Deck, Balcony
© Reverbo

Project location

Address:Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil

MOBIO Arquitetura
Materials

SteelStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentRestorationInterior DesignCultural InteriorsBrazil

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura" [Galeria O Ateliê de Cerâmica / MOBIO Arquitetura] 25 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026073/atelie-de-ceramica-gallery-mobio-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

