Ateliê de Cerâmica Gallery / MOBIO Arquitetura

+ 35

Gallery, Restoration, Cultural Interiors • Belo Horizonte, Brazil Architects: MOBIO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4166 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Reverbo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ALMAD , Cinex , San Marcenaria , Thor Iluminação

Lead Architect: Gabriel Castro

Collaborators: Ana Paula Rocha, Pedro Medeiros

Program: Gallery, Shop, Cafe and Office.

City: Belo Horizonte

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

“O Ateliê de Cerâmica” is a gallery located in the heart of Belo Horizonte, near Praça da Liberdade, in a 1950s house. The restoration and interior design project was carried out by the firm MOBIO Arquitetura, led by architect Gabriel Castro, with contributions from ceramic artists Flávia Soares, Daniel Romeiro, and Luiza Soares, who were responsible for the landscaping.

Aiming to re-signify the historical heritage by reintegrating the building into the city and updating its spaces for contemporary use, the project highlights the collective’s original work, which includes utilitarian ceramic objects, original furniture pieces, and artistic projects. The site also houses a café and MOBIO Arquitetura’s headquarters.

The building is listed and was designed in 1950 by the trio of architects from Minas Gerais—Walter Machado, Jeferson Lodi, and Suzy de Melo—as the residence of Gilda Falci and Milton Mourão.

Its original design echoes the vocabulary of the first phase of Brazilian Modernism and explores the plastic potential of reinforced concrete through the curves of the wavy canopy that marks the facade and the vaulted slab ceiling of the main hall.

The building’s restoration involved recovering the peroba-do-campo hardwood, terrazzo, and glass-tile flooring, rehabilitating the iron frames, restoring the original woodwork, and restoring and complementing the original lighting fixtures. Several interventions were also approved by the Belo Horizonte Heritage Directorate, including the demolition of the wall that once concealed the house, replaced by a lightweight metal fence that allows for a generous opening and ensures visual permeability when closed.

The internal courtyard, a strategic space with lush landscaping, integrates with the gallery and café through its many window openings, allowing for circulation and ventilation. A metal pergola was installed to support climbing plants that form a trellis for protecting the northwestern facade.

In the amoeboid-shaped pool, the deepest level was evened out with the addition of a wooden deck installed over the original tiles, transforming the basin into informal seating used for small events hosted by O Ateliê de Cerâmica.

For the Gallery, neutral modular furniture was designed with strategic dimensions to serve as multi-purpose, complementary pieces. A rectangular module, for example, can accommodate three exhibition heights: a medium platform, a table, or a totem. Meanwhile, the round modules expand the possibilities of composition that arise with each setup.

Additionally, there is a modular shelving system made of aluminum and glass with built-in lighting, and a collection of Brazilian designer furniture by figures such as Percival Lafer, Sergio Rodrigues and Jorge Jabour Mauá. These pieces complement the exhibition surfaces and shape the spaces enjoyed by visitors.

The new landscaping includes tropical species such as heliconias, monsteras, philodendrons, and purple yam, strategically planted according to the sunlight conditions in each area of the house to create green masses both for sun protection and ornamentation.

Taking on a listed building, restoring it, and occupying it commercially updates and imbues new meaning to the spaces. This initiative demonstrates the potential for repurposing historically private properties. Through a respectful revitalization that both modernizes and enhances, the building is reintegrated into the city and made available for public enjoyment.

In this new scenario, O Ateliê de Cerâmica also positions itself as a cultural space in Belo Horizonte by promoting events such as “Conversation with the Author” with Francesco Perrotta on Lina Bo Bardi’s biography. By merging historical heritage with exhibitions and cultural events focused on design and ceramics, the collective invites visitors to immerse themselves in the themes of traditional craft and contemporary art.