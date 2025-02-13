Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. 13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

Save

13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Exterior Photography13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Image 4 of 3113 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Wood13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Osaka, Japan
  • City: Osaka
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© yousuke ohotake

Inside and inside, inside and outside, creating distance through openings – The site is surrounded by Japan Railways and private railways to the north and south, a huge ruins park and main roads to the east and west, and is a corner of a residential area cut off by urban infrastructure, with small houses neatly lined up. The streetscape is not particularly distinctive, and it looks like something you could find anywhere.

Save this picture!
13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Wood
© yousuke ohotake
Save this picture!
13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Image 4 of 31
© yousuke ohotake

Due to the convenient location, the area is undergoing a generational change through rebuilding. The landscape of the area is changing from a two-story residential one without garages to a three-story residential one with garages. In other words, by creating a garage, the front yard on the first floor disappears while the third floor will increase the volume of the building.

Save this picture!
13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Beam
© yousuke ohotake
Save this picture!
13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Wood
© yousuke ohotake

A new two-story building without a garage was planned for this location. Due to the characteristics of the site, an irregular pentagon with two open sides on a corner that makes it difficult to pinpoint the direction, we decided to solve the problem in the same way on all sides. First, we drew a line one size smaller than the site boundary line and divided it into nine squares. By dividing it into nine, the building was built equally on all five sides in each direction. We opened the intersections of the nine squares and closed the lines that did not intersect. Thus, the adjacent squares became spaced apart, and one could have a view over diagonal squares that resonated with each other. The nine squares and four intersecting areas appeared.

Save this picture!
13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Image 28 of 31
© yousuke ohotake

The quality of the space was changed by aligning the height of the intersecting hanging walls and changing them at each intersection. Some spaces, such as spaces 6 and 8 on the first floor and space 15 on the second floor, are separated by walls. Other areas are gently enclosed by hanging walls at the intersections of the squares: For example, the transition space from space 5 to space 9 on the first floor (the entrance at the top of the stairs) and the kitchen and dining room on the second floor which provide a living area. 

Save this picture!
13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Image 10 of 31
© yousuke ohotake
Save this picture!
13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography
© yousuke ohotake

When your sight changes as you move around in your daily life, the way you perceive the space changes – the space is sometimes connected and disconnected. As for the connection to the town, greenery was brought into the squares. The front garden was created in the interior by putting it in the square and adding a layer. The ceiling was raised, making the overall building about 2.5 stories tall. 

Save this picture!
13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography
© yousuke ohotake

For each direction, the windows are scattered around, taking into account the subtle characteristics of the neighborhood and shaping the opening positions and sizes. In doing so, we removed a sense of literacy that indicates floor numbers and directions from the exterior. This allows the windows to create a view that blends between the two-story building with a front yard but a garage and the three-story building with a garage but a front yard.

Save this picture!
13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES - Exterior Photography
© yousuke ohotake

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "13 Pieces House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES" 13 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026053/13-pieces-house-fumiaso-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags