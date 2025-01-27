025S Harajuku Store / ATELIER KHJ

+ 7

City: Shibuya

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The 025S Harajuku store is the first official showroom in Japan for the Korean total scent brand POINTTWOFIVE.SECOND. As the brand's first introduction abroad, the design aims to express the brand's philosophy of 'time' and 'story' through the concept of 'memory.'

The showroom is spread across two floors and is designed around the concept of a repository for precious items. This memory-evoking repository serves not only as a storage space for scents but also as a functional fragrance counter, becoming an iconic structure within the space.

Visitors interact with this structure, selecting and sampling scents that resonate with them, creating an experience that connects to the act of recalling memories. This space encourages visitors to go beyond simple fragrance sampling, offering a multi-sensory experience that stimulates various senses.