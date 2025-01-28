Fort House / SPAN Architects

+ 38

Design Team: Ar. Priyanshi Atre

Client: Dr. Sunil Rajan

Engineering: Mr. Nilesh Sharma

City: Indore

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Fort House by SPAN Architects embodies the fusion of regionalism with modern sensibilities. Drawing inspiration from the fortified walls of traditional forts, the design asserts a monumental facade that celebrates solidity and materiality. Set within a gated township in Indore, India, the residence stands as a pastiche of traditional fort architecture reinterpreted through a contemporary lens.

The architectural massing of the structure utilizes yellow sandstone, giving the building a timeless quality while providing a sense of rootedness and ergonomy. This residence spans over 11,500 square feet on a plot measuring 72' x 150', showcasing meticulous attention to both programmatic adjacencies and spatial composition.

The building envelope, defined by its North and East orientation, forms a dialogue with its surroundings, articulating a balance between transparency and opacity through its fenestration. The carefully curated facade, complemented by texture paint and marble tile flooring, echoes the genius loci of the region while adopting a sustainable approach to material selection.

Inside, the living, dining, and drawing rooms unfold in a sequence that captures the essence of luxury living, serving as the heart of the residence. These iconic spaces, along with the client's favorite guest bedroom, evoke a sense of grandeur and continuity, enhanced by customized furniture selections.

Through the interplay of light and shadow, the design not only negotiates privacy and openness but also reinforces the sense of timeless elegance desired by the client. The result is an out-of-the-box, luxurious dwelling that seamlessly integrates regional architectural motifs with modern living standards.