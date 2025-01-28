Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Fort House / SPAN Architects

Fort House / SPAN Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
Fort House / SPAN Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Bedroom, Bed, Chair
Fort House / SPAN Architects - Exterior Photography
Fort House / SPAN Architects - Image 5 of 43

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Indore, India
  • Design Team: Ar. Priyanshi Atre
  • Client: Dr. Sunil Rajan
  • Engineering: Mr. Nilesh Sharma
  • City: Indore
  • Country: India
Fort House / SPAN Architects - Image 5 of 43
© Umang Shah & Ridham Gurjar

Text description provided by the architects. The Fort House by SPAN Architects embodies the fusion of regionalism with modern sensibilities. Drawing inspiration from the fortified walls of traditional forts, the design asserts a monumental facade that celebrates solidity and materiality. Set within a gated township in Indore, India, the residence stands as a pastiche of traditional fort architecture reinterpreted through a contemporary lens.

Fort House / SPAN Architects - Interior Photography, Courtyard, Balcony
© Umang Shah & Ridham Gurjar

The architectural massing of the structure utilizes yellow sandstone, giving the building a timeless quality while providing a sense of rootedness and ergonomy. This residence spans over 11,500 square feet on a plot measuring 72' x 150', showcasing meticulous attention to both programmatic adjacencies and spatial composition.

Fort House / SPAN Architects - Image 10 of 43
© Umang Shah & Ridham Gurjar

The building envelope, defined by its North and East orientation, forms a dialogue with its surroundings, articulating a balance between transparency and opacity through its fenestration. The carefully curated facade, complemented by texture paint and marble tile flooring, echoes the genius loci of the region while adopting a sustainable approach to material selection.

Fort House / SPAN Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Umang Shah & Ridham Gurjar
Fort House / SPAN Architects - Image 40 of 43
Ground Floor Plan
Fort House / SPAN Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Umang Shah & Ridham Gurjar

Inside, the living, dining, and drawing rooms unfold in a sequence that captures the essence of luxury living, serving as the heart of the residence. These iconic spaces, along with the client's favorite guest bedroom, evoke a sense of grandeur and continuity, enhanced by customized furniture selections.

Fort House / SPAN Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Table
© Umang Shah & Ridham Gurjar
Fort House / SPAN Architects - Image 43 of 43
Illustration
Fort House / SPAN Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed, Chair
© Umang Shah & Ridham Gurjar
Fort House / SPAN Architects - Image 20 of 43
© Umang Shah & Ridham Gurjar

Through the interplay of light and shadow, the design not only negotiates privacy and openness but also reinforces the sense of timeless elegance desired by the client. The result is an out-of-the-box, luxurious dwelling that seamlessly integrates regional architectural motifs with modern living standards.

Fort House / SPAN Architects - Exterior Photography
© Umang Shah & Ridham Gurjar
Fort House / SPAN Architects - Image 42 of 43
Terrace Floor Plan
Fort House / SPAN Architects - Image 38 of 43
© Umang Shah & Ridham Gurjar

About this office
SPAN Architects
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

Materials and Tags

Stone
Cite: "Fort House / SPAN Architects" 28 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026018/fort-house-span-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

