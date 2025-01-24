Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores

Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores

Save

Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Image 2 of 41Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingCapim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, PatioCapim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, ChairCapim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Alto Paraíso de Goiás, Brazil
  • Vice Creative Leader: Alex Rodrigues
  • Project Team: Ludmilla Coutinho; Victória Maia; Thiago Cosso
  • Landscaping: Paulo Prata
  • Engineering: Marco Antônio Soares de Camargo Filho
  • Construction: Wanderson Jacinto Gonçalves
  • Program: Residential/Hotel
  • City: Alto Paraíso de Goiás
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. Capim Cidró House was designed as a retreat to slow down and reconnect with the essence of simple living. Located in Alto Paraíso de Goiás, the residence reflects the Wabi-Sabi style, emphasizing simplicity and authenticity through natural elements and a neutral color palette. This essential approach is enriched by contemporary touches, such as automation technologies and finishes that balance rusticity and sophistication.

Save this picture!
Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Edgard Cesar
Save this picture!
Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Image 34 of 41
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Wood, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam
© Edgard Cesar

The architectural design consists of two main volumes, offset and juxtaposed, connected by intervals defined by metallic pergolas and bamboo-covered structures. This configuration creates a fluid and light composition, seamlessly integrating the project with its natural surroundings. The spatial layout prioritizes social interaction and a strong connection with the landscape. On the ground floor, large openings allow for seamless integration between the living room, kitchens, and veranda, forming a spacious and inviting social area. The spa, strategically placed, serves as a perfect relaxation space for warm days, while the lounges provide comfortable settings for gatherings and moments of rest.

Save this picture!
Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Image 14 of 41
© Edgard Cesar
Save this picture!
Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Image 38 of 41
Section B
Save this picture!
Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop
© Edgard Cesar

The site layout was carefully planned to harmonize with the local context. The orientation of the spaces considers sunlight exposure and wind direction while enhancing the views of the horizon and the surrounding mountains. Expansive glass openings and bamboo roofing allow natural light to flood the interiors in varying intensities throughout the day, reflecting a core principle of Wabi-Sabi: the appreciation of impermanence and the passage of time.

Save this picture!
Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Patio
© Edgard Cesar

The upper floor features a large veranda, conceived as a space for contemplation, offering a direct connection to nature and immersive views of the mountainous landscape in Alto Paraíso. Capim Cidró House balances modernity and tranquility, achieving an aesthetic that values both the essential and the contemporary.

Save this picture!
Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Patio
© Edgard Cesar

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Capim Cidró House / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores" [Casa Capim Cidró / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores] 24 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025970/capim-cidro-house-angela-castilho-arquitetura-e-interiores> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags