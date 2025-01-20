Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Petapa Market Renovation / Taller MRD + DF Arquitectos

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Market
Santa María Petapa, Mexico
Petapa Market Renovation / Taller MRD + DF Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Jesús Omar Luis Salvatierra

Text description provided by the architects. What we found on the site was a publicly fractured urban and social space, with a very rich program established by the PMU led by SEDATU, which began the unification and integration. Among the pre-existing elements related to the cultural character of the site, there was a public market completely affected by the earthquake of 2017, a church of high heritage value with a strong sense of belonging and beauty that has recently been restored, both prominently featuring brick and clay in ochre tones.

Petapa Market Renovation / Taller MRD + DF Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Jesús Omar Luis Salvatierra

An integral layout of the entire block was projected in such a way that through its gestures and intentions; represented with enclosures, pavements, landscaping, plazas, retaining walls, pergolas among other elements, the mentioned program will be unified. We started with the restoration of the market, a project that preserves its origins and forges its legacy with clay tile roofs, wooden beams, and pitched roofs.

Petapa Market Renovation / Taller MRD + DF Arquitectos - Image 7 of 15
© Jesús Omar Luis Salvatierra
Petapa Market Renovation / Taller MRD + DF Arquitectos - Image 11 of 15
Elevation

Taking this construction as a starting point, a pattern emerges to continue the sloped roofs in the sports court and multi-purpose covered plaza that propose a human and urban scale for the municipality and for pedestrians. An open plaza continues that, through a circular esplanade, crosses the roadway, dialogues, and connects with the church, generating a personal link and reducing the importance of the roadway.

Petapa Market Renovation / Taller MRD + DF Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Jesús Omar Luis Salvatierra

It concludes with the last section, which is the preschool, which maintains the pattern of the same orthogonal structure and its exposed framework. It is a single-story building whose rooftop is utilized, framing the impressive view of the mountains. It was built with concrete and apparent ochre-colored prefabricated elements, bricks, and clay tiles in the same tones. Cleanliness, order, scale, and respect for its context predominate.

Petapa Market Renovation / Taller MRD + DF Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Jesús Omar Luis Salvatierra

Project location

Address:Santa María Petapa, Mexico

About this office
Taller MRD
Office
DF Arquitectos
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureMarketMexico
