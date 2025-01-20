Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio

+ 16

Design Team: Tanaporn Karuhawanit, Grant Rathie, Premyuda Amritchatchaval, Makawat Chuenchom

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. A Blooming Flower in Bangkok's Industrial Landscape. Curvy Dining, designed by Unknown Surface Studio, is a delicate white dining café emerging within an industrial landscape located at Soi Srinakarin - Rom Klao 19, Bangkok. This contribution transforms an expansive, boundary-free site into a stand-alone dining café that is thoughtfully designed to foster a seamless dialogue between architecture and nature. The café balances openness and enclosure, creating an inviting space that blurs the line between built form and the surrounding environment.

Drawing inspiration from the flowers that naturally grow on-site. Curvy Dining embodies the concept of blooming, translating organic forms into spatial arrangements. The design simplifies the essence of a flower's radial symmetry into a geometric language—starting from a singular point, expanding outward, and evolving into a structured yet fluid architectural form. This abstraction process refines natural curves into a rhythmic play of sunburst lines and radial formations, subtly echoing petals in motion.

To create contrast, the outer boundary follows a squared framework, providing a sense of definition in the otherwise open landscape. The café's circulation, however, follows a subtractive design approach—spaces are carved out to define the movement, creating a slow reveal as visitors navigate through the outdoor areas. These pathways intertwine with green pockets, fostering an auto-landscape effect where architecture and nature light coexist seamlessly.