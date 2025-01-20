Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Restaurant
  Thailand
  Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio

Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior PhotographyCurvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - Image 3 of 21Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, Dining roomCurvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - Image 5 of 21Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurant
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Unknown Surface Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Lead Architects: Cievanard Nattabowonphal, Piyanat Songkhorh, Nonglak Boonsaeng
Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. A Blooming Flower in Bangkok's Industrial Landscape. Curvy Dining, designed by Unknown Surface Studio, is a delicate white dining café emerging within an industrial landscape located at Soi Srinakarin - Rom Klao 19, Bangkok. This contribution transforms an expansive, boundary-free site into a stand-alone dining café that is thoughtfully designed to foster a seamless dialogue between architecture and nature. The café balances openness and enclosure, creating an inviting space that blurs the line between built form and the surrounding environment.

Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - Image 3 of 21
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - Image 18 of 21
First Floor Plan
Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - Image 20 of 21
Section
Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Drawing inspiration from the flowers that naturally grow on-site. Curvy Dining embodies the concept of blooming, translating organic forms into spatial arrangements. The design simplifies the essence of a flower's radial symmetry into a geometric language—starting from a singular point, expanding outward, and evolving into a structured yet fluid architectural form. This abstraction process refines natural curves into a rhythmic play of sunburst lines and radial formations, subtly echoing petals in motion.

Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - Exterior Photography, Column
© Rungkit Charoenwat

To create contrast, the outer boundary follows a squared framework, providing a sense of definition in the otherwise open landscape. The café's circulation, however, follows a subtractive design approach—spaces are carved out to define the movement, creating a slow reveal as visitors navigate through the outdoor areas. These pathways intertwine with green pockets, fostering an auto-landscape effect where architecture and nature light coexist seamlessly.

Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio - Image 15 of 21
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Unknown Surface Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantThailand
Cite: "Curvy Dining / Unknown Surface Studio" 20 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025903/curvy-dining-unknown-surface-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

