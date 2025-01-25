Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
MN House / Sata Na Architect

MN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, ChairMN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, DoorMN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, BathroomMN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior PhotographyMN House / Sata Na Architect - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Sata Na Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  305
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EDL, TOA, WDC
  • Lead Architect: Chalermchai Asayot
MN House / Sata Na Architect - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Art Gallery Home: Reflecting Identity through Living Spaces – "Living with Art" is a design concept that seamlessly intertwines art with life, utilizing architecture as the canvas. When a home represents a way of life and living, the residences of art lovers are frequently compared to art galleries, narrating the tale of life through the strategic placement of artwork in every space. An art gallery is a place of tranquility, but given the surrounding chaos, this house is designed to be enclosed by solid white walls to create privacy while offering limited outside views only when necessary.

MN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat
MN House / Sata Na Architect - Image 33 of 34
Site Diagram
MN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, Lighting, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The house is located opposite the parents' original home. The first floor is designed as an open space for parking, with a passageway connecting to the old house. The lighting design in this house aims to create an experience similar to being in an art gallery. The building's shape is inspired by the curves of a single folded sheet of paper, which helps to bring natural light into the home. The curved walls diffuse the light, creating unique dimensions of light that differ from traditional flat walls and softening the starkness of the white walls, resulting in a more delicate and welcoming ambiance.

MN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Rungkit Charoenwat
MN House / Sata Na Architect - Image 30 of 34
Second Floor Plan
MN House / Sata Na Architect - Image 12 of 34
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The living area is designed to receive natural light through indirect lighting. One side of the living area faces a neighboring house, so the second-floor wall blocks undesirable views. This allows light to enter through skylights. The light from above gently hits the walls and diffuses into the interior, making it appear like a "White Cube" in an art gallery.

MN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, Door
© Rungkit Charoenwat
MN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door
© Rungkit Charoenwat

This house has a courtyard area with a swimming pool on the second floor, which is where the family spends most of their time together. The courtyard serves as the center of the home, connecting key areas such as the living room, dining room, and study. This design allows for visual and functional relationships between rooms, enabling them to be connected even from the third floor, fostering interaction between spaces and residents.

MN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The courtyard's position effectively allows natural light to reach various areas, while the swimming pool enhances the living experience by providing the sound of water, sunlight, and a breeze. This creates an airy and spacious atmosphere, even in a compact space.

MN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Rungkit Charoenwat
MN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting
© Rungkit Charoenwat
MN House / Sata Na Architect - Image 23 of 34
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Every corner of the house is designed as a "scene by scene" through light and lines, creating a unique perception like a photograph frame. Curved lines are applied to the walls and ceilings, establishing harmony and unity. The selection of materials further enhances this theme, with circular patterns incorporated into shelves and built-ins, ensuring cohesion with other design elements throughout the house.

MN House / Sata Na Architect - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Each space within the home seamlessly connects, telling the story of a small family. This house is not just a residence but a place that encapsulates life and experiences through a design that thoughtfully considers context, functionality, and the behavior of its inhabitants. It fosters an atmosphere resembling a living art gallery, vibrant and full of daily life. 

MN House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

