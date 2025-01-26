Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. Bratte Boliger - Steep Housing is a project comprising six cabins in a popular climbing destination outside of Åndalsnes, offering spectacular views over Romsdalen. Inspired by local architecture and building traditions, the project is designed to blend seamlessly with the steep terrain.

The cabins are designed to have minimal impact on the landscape and contain a compact layout with generous wardrobes, 2 bathrooms, 3 bedrooms, and a kitchen/living room over 80 m2.

Drawing from local building traditions, the houses are elevated on stilts, which both integrate the structures into the landscape and preserve their natural character. The design prioritizes quality and simplicity, embracing an aesthetic that aligns with the area's identity.

The material palette reflects Nordic, sustainable traditions, featuring natural and low-carbon materials and environmental technical solutions.