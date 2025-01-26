Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Norway
  5. Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Save

Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, ForestSteep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodSteep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodSteep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, WoodSteep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Odd Erik Rønning

Text description provided by the architects. Bratte Boliger - Steep Housing is a project comprising six cabins in a popular climbing destination outside of Åndalsnes, offering spectacular views over Romsdalen. Inspired by local architecture and building traditions, the project is designed to blend seamlessly with the steep terrain.

Save this picture!
Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Odd Erik Rønning
Save this picture!
Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Image 19 of 23
Sketch - Plan and Section
Save this picture!
Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Chair
© Odd Erik Rønning
Save this picture!
Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Odd Erik Rønning

The cabins are designed to have minimal impact on the landscape and contain a compact layout with generous wardrobes, 2 bathrooms, 3 bedrooms, and a kitchen/living room over 80 m2.

Save this picture!
Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting
© Odd Erik Rønning
Save this picture!
Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Image 21 of 23
Elevation Front
Save this picture!
Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Odd Erik Rønning

Drawing from local building traditions, the houses are elevated on stilts, which both integrate the structures into the landscape and preserve their natural character. The design prioritizes quality and simplicity, embracing an aesthetic that aligns with the area's identity.

Save this picture!
Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Odd Erik Rønning

The material palette reflects Nordic, sustainable traditions, featuring natural and low-carbon materials and environmental technical solutions.

Save this picture!
Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Odd Erik Rønning

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "Steep Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter" 26 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025898/steep-housing-reiulf-ramstad-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags