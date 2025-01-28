Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Italy
  Secondary School Puos d'Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane

Secondary School Puos d'Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane - Image 2 of 16
Secondary School Puos d'Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane - Image 3 of 16
Secondary School Puos d'Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane - Image 4 of 16
Secondary School Puos d'Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
  • Architects: facchinelli daboit saviane
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gustav Willeit
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  KEIM, Casalgrande Padana, Metra, Pellizzari Building, Progress Group, Velux
  • Lead Architects: facchinelli daboit saviane
  • Lead Team: Gianluca Facchinelli, Celeste Da Boit, Giada Saviane
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ing. Sergio Zandonella Necca ( StudioTre Associati ), geol. Luca Salti
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ing. Rodolfo Senoner, ing. Chiara Barattin
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ing. Pietro Canton
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Studio Bortot & C. srl stp
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: per.ind. Maurizio Cason
Secondary School Puos d’Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane - Image 2 of 16
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. The project begins from a project competition AWN (Archiworld Network), organized by the Municipality of Alpago in 2018, to contrast the depopulation phenomenon by investing in educational buildings.

Secondary School Puos d’Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane - Image 3 of 16
© Gustav Willeit
Secondary School Puos d’Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane - Image 14 of 16
Ground Floor Plan
Secondary School Puos d’Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane - Image 4 of 16
© Gustav Willeit

The new school develops around the theme of a "covered square", following a primitive idea of settlement, constituted by a volume suspended on four nuclei, which produces a covered space in direct continuity between inside and outside, with the function of a civic center in extracurricular hours.

Secondary School Puos d’Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane - Image 7 of 16
© Gustav Willeit
Secondary School Puos d’Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane - Image 9 of 16
© Gustav Willeit

The colored concrete nuclei, which house the service rooms, define the perimeter of the agorà, where the functions influence each other in a diffuse laboratory, enlivened by the wooden volumes of the reading room and the front office. The tree-lined pedestrian axis of the masterplan crosses the building, bringing the trees inside the school through the perimeter courtyards, which illuminate the areas for collective use. Classrooms and laboratories alternate on two floors around the agorà, with which they are always in contact through windows and sliding walls. The main feature of this place is the visual permeability between the various environments, which creates a sort of internal landscape.

Secondary School Puos d’Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane - Interior Photography
© Gustav Willeit

Moreover, the project looks for coincidence between form, structure, and material. This is done through an exposed concrete shell made with advanced prefabrication technologies, which do not require further finishing layers and already contain the insulation and system arrangements.

Secondary School Puos d’Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Gustav Willeit

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Alpago, 32016, Belluno, Italy

facchinelli daboit saviane
Concrete

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Secondary School Puos d'Alpago / facchinelli daboit saviane" 28 Jan 2025. ArchDaily.

