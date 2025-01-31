Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. France
  5. Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects

Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects

Save

Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Exterior PhotographyJean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Exterior PhotographyJean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Image 4 of 31Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Exterior PhotographyJean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
France
  • Design Team: AZC Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: LGX Engineering
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Exterior Photography
© Julien Hourcade

Text description provided by the architects. This project aims to transform a former office building, constructed in 1987 in La Celle-Saint-Cloud by architect Jacques Grellier, into a social residential complex of 69 apartments along with 1,400 m² of activity spaces. Facing the Château de la Seine Saint Cloud estate, the site benefits from an exceptional setting characterized by the natural hillside terrain.

Save this picture!
Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Exterior Photography
© Julien Hourcade
Save this picture!
Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Image 19 of 31
Axonometry
Save this picture!
Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Exterior Photography
© Julien Hourcade

The building, with a floor area of 5,400 m², is situated on a 6,182 m² plot and is ideally located near the city center and the train station, both within walking distance. Designed with a post-and-beam concrete structure, the building stands out with its six staggered floors and facades featuring precast concrete spandrels with an exposed aggregate finish.

Save this picture!
Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Image 4 of 31
© Julien Hourcade
Save this picture!
Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Image 23 of 31
1st Floor Plan - 18 Apartments
Save this picture!
Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Exterior Photography
© Julien Hourcade

The two lower levels, initially designated for parking and technical facilities, retain this function, while the four upper levels, previously used as offices, are converted to accommodate residential units. The lowest level (R0) houses technical spaces, 69 parking spaces, and accessible entrances for individuals with reduced mobility, providing a direct connection to vertical circulation. The R1 level, formerly divided between parking and offices, has been cleared of its initial functions to be dedicated to new activities. Pedestrian access is maintained and enhanced by adding a landscaped ramp, offering an easy pathway from the outside.

Save this picture!
Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Column, Beam
© Julien Hourcade

The upper floors (R2 to R5) have undergone partial structural transformation to meet residential program requirements. A new spatial configuration is achieved by modifying the central voids to expand patios and optimize apartment layouts. These patios, measuring 10.4 meters per side, play a key role in orienting cross-ventilated apartments and accommodating smaller units. The existing staircases, spacious and naturally lit, are preserved to encourage foot traffic, while an existing elevator shaft is also repurposed. This renovation project, conducted in consultation with heritage authorities, demonstrates the feasibility of adapting a building to contemporary needs while preserving its distinctive architectural character. This approach balances conservation and change, highlighting the effectiveness and durability of the original design choices.

Save this picture!
Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects - Exterior Photography
© Julien Hourcade

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AZC Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationBuildingsFrance

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationBuildingsFrance
Cite: "Jean Moulin Building / AZC Architects" 31 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025894/jean-moulin-building-azc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags