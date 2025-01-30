Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University

Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Belgium
  • U Hasselt Design & Build Team: Louise Daussy, Nils Fischer, Saumya Saishree, Olga Srejic, Nena Aru, Sharon De Levi, Artemis Korovesi, Lavinia de Carolis, Sadia Siddiqui, Rani De Becker, Eva Vangeldorp, Lilla Starkbauer, Anna Breuer, Sarah Prooth, Maria Belén Cumbal Portilla, Ramses Parijs
  • Academic Supervisors: Nicolas Coeckelberghs, Liesbeth Huybrechts, Elke Knapen, Rafael Passarelli, John Silvertand, Jasper Van der Linden, Peggy Winkels
  • Collaborators: Faculty of Architecture and Arts of UHasselt, VLAIO Living Lab on Earth Blocks, BC Materials
  • Support: Municipality Houthalen-Helchteren, De Werkvennootschap, Friends of the Pastorie and Deholi Funding: Faculty of Architecture and Arts of UHasselt, The Living Lab Circular Economy “Application of Earth Blocks in Practice”
  • Funding: VLAIO, the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, NextGeneration EU fund of the European Commission
  • Educational Program: Building Beyond Borders postgraduate certificate 2023-2024
  • Client: Municipality Houthalen-Helchteren
  • Country: Belgium
© Olmo Peeters
Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University - Exterior Photography, Wood, Forest
© Olmo Peeters

Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed as a part of the Postgraduate Program Building Beyond Borders at Hasselt University in collaboration with BC Studies & Materials. The site of the intervention was the garden of the old vicarage (Pastorie) in Helchteren, Belgium. The vicarage had been abandoned for several years, but the local community aims to bring back life to this building and create a vibrant community center. To initiate this transformation, BBB students were tasked to reactivate its garden.

© Olmo Peeters
Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Olmo Peeters
Axonometry - Pavilion
Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University - Image 18 of 20
Axonometry - Pavilion
© Olmo Peeters
Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University - Interior Photography, Wood
© Olmo Peeters

After months of research and community meetings, the design emerged in two parts: a pavilion situated deep in the garden among the trees, offering a serene retreat, and an earth oven positioned closer to the Pastorie, serving as a prominent landmark visible from the street, like a flag signaling the reawakening of the site. The two structures were built by students with support from residents, while numerous local companies and organizations contributed to the project in various capacities. Beyond its participatory nature, the project placed a strong emphasis on the materials that were used and the way they were sourced. Priority was given to local bio-based, geo-based, and reclaimed materials recovered from the buildings planned for demolition.

Section - Pavilion
Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University - Image 19 of 20
Section - Pavilion
© Olmo Peeters
Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood
© Olmo Peeters

No concrete was poured into the ground; instead, screw foundations were installed on one side of the pavilion, while the other side was supported by a foundation constructed from reclaimed materials topped with precast concrete elements. The pavilion's reversible design allows for deconstruction, removal, and reuse, reducing waste and impact on the site. This approach embodied the project's ethos of urban harvesting - recovering and utilizing building materials from urban environments.

© Olmo Peeters
Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University - Image 8 of 20
© Olmo Peeters

The wooden structure of the pavilion was assembled from scrap wood donated by a local construction company, reflecting the project's dedication to circular construction. By repurposing this second-hand wood, the project not only reduces waste but also extends the lifespan of this valuable material. The roofing was made from shakes that were manually crafted from logs sourced from the local forest. The bench inside the pavilion, made from compressed earth bricks (CEBs) serves a dual purpose. It adds to the structure's aesthetic and functional value while its weight helps anchor the wooden construction, working in tandem with the screw foundations to prevent the pavilion from being lifted by strong winds.

© Olmo Peeters
Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University - Image 5 of 20
© Olmo Peeters
Section - Oven
Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University - Image 20 of 20
Section - Oven
© Olmo Peeters
Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Olmo Peeters

Similarly, the earth oven's foundation and plinth were built using reclaimed materials, mirroring the approach developed for the pavilion. The oven itself was built primarily from molded earth bricks (MEBs) and was finished with a layer of lime plaster to ensure its durability against weather conditions. This project emphasizes the importance of thoughtful material use and community engagement in building a truly regenerative future. It serves as a model for how architecture can be both environmentally responsible and socially inclusive, fostering resilient communities that are deeply connected to their built and natural environment.

© Olmo Peeters
Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Olmo Peeters

"Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University" 30 Jan 2025. ArchDaily.

