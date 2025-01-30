Building Beyond Pastorie Pavilion / Building Beyond Borders Hasselt University

+ 15

U Hasselt Design & Build Team: Louise Daussy, Nils Fischer, Saumya Saishree, Olga Srejic, Nena Aru, Sharon De Levi, Artemis Korovesi, Lavinia de Carolis, Sadia Siddiqui, Rani De Becker, Eva Vangeldorp, Lilla Starkbauer, Anna Breuer, Sarah Prooth, Maria Belén Cumbal Portilla, Ramses Parijs

Academic Supervisors: Nicolas Coeckelberghs, Liesbeth Huybrechts, Elke Knapen, Rafael Passarelli, John Silvertand, Jasper Van der Linden, Peggy Winkels

Collaborators: Faculty of Architecture and Arts of UHasselt, VLAIO Living Lab on Earth Blocks, BC Materials

Support: Municipality Houthalen-Helchteren, De Werkvennootschap, Friends of the Pastorie and Deholi Funding: Faculty of Architecture and Arts of UHasselt, The Living Lab Circular Economy “Application of Earth Blocks in Practice”

Funding: VLAIO, the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, NextGeneration EU fund of the European Commission

Educational Program: Building Beyond Borders postgraduate certificate 2023-2024

Client: Municipality Houthalen-Helchteren

Country: Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed as a part of the Postgraduate Program Building Beyond Borders at Hasselt University in collaboration with BC Studies & Materials. The site of the intervention was the garden of the old vicarage (Pastorie) in Helchteren, Belgium. The vicarage had been abandoned for several years, but the local community aims to bring back life to this building and create a vibrant community center. To initiate this transformation, BBB students were tasked to reactivate its garden.

After months of research and community meetings, the design emerged in two parts: a pavilion situated deep in the garden among the trees, offering a serene retreat, and an earth oven positioned closer to the Pastorie, serving as a prominent landmark visible from the street, like a flag signaling the reawakening of the site. The two structures were built by students with support from residents, while numerous local companies and organizations contributed to the project in various capacities. Beyond its participatory nature, the project placed a strong emphasis on the materials that were used and the way they were sourced. Priority was given to local bio-based, geo-based, and reclaimed materials recovered from the buildings planned for demolition.

No concrete was poured into the ground; instead, screw foundations were installed on one side of the pavilion, while the other side was supported by a foundation constructed from reclaimed materials topped with precast concrete elements. The pavilion's reversible design allows for deconstruction, removal, and reuse, reducing waste and impact on the site. This approach embodied the project's ethos of urban harvesting - recovering and utilizing building materials from urban environments.

The wooden structure of the pavilion was assembled from scrap wood donated by a local construction company, reflecting the project's dedication to circular construction. By repurposing this second-hand wood, the project not only reduces waste but also extends the lifespan of this valuable material. The roofing was made from shakes that were manually crafted from logs sourced from the local forest. The bench inside the pavilion, made from compressed earth bricks (CEBs) serves a dual purpose. It adds to the structure's aesthetic and functional value while its weight helps anchor the wooden construction, working in tandem with the screw foundations to prevent the pavilion from being lifted by strong winds.

Similarly, the earth oven's foundation and plinth were built using reclaimed materials, mirroring the approach developed for the pavilion. The oven itself was built primarily from molded earth bricks (MEBs) and was finished with a layer of lime plaster to ensure its durability against weather conditions. This project emphasizes the importance of thoughtful material use and community engagement in building a truly regenerative future. It serves as a model for how architecture can be both environmentally responsible and socially inclusive, fostering resilient communities that are deeply connected to their built and natural environment.